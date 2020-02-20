Able Moving & Storage Partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington D.C.

"Maintaining philanthropy at a level we are comfortable with can be very confusing during the kind of rapid growth we have seen as a company," says Joe Singleton. "I am so grateful that we have a leadership team that also values this and that we have met this challenge together in a way that reflects our family values."

"The idea that RMHCDC provides logistical support for families is a concept very closely related to our company's mission," says Singleton, "and engaging in sharing this way will further confidence in what we do best."

On hand for the February 4th wall-breaking, expansion ceremony at the Ronald McDonald House of Washington D.C., Able Chief Operating Officer Steve Kuhn could not be prouder of the company's decision to become a Caring Partner of RMHCDC. "We all feel good about this," he says, "this is kids we are talking about."

"In the end the team decided that working with the RMHCDC would provide a level of structure and depth to our philanthropy program that will allow us to grow as a corporate giver without straying from our primary purpose too far," Kuhn says. "The RMHCDC framework allows us involvement choices that are not overwhelming, and we can vary our financial commitment to account for growth patterns."

Customer Service Manager at Able, Melanie Bounds, views the new partnership as a huge success for the company's recently launched "Alive and Able" wellbeing program. "Company surveys indicated that community wellbeing was important to our employees, and we settled on it as one of the 5 missions of our 'Alive and Able' program," says Bounds. "Watching concepts that were developed at the grass roots level of the company become a reality is gratifying," she adds, "and makes me really proud to be a member of this family."

Vice-President of Development and Marketing at RMHCDC, Sara Quillen, commends Able for their involvement in the program. "We are excited about the enthusiasm Able is bringing to this partnership and look forward to exploring the many different ways we can work together in the future," she says.

Rachel Taninecz, RMHCDC Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications, has already met with Able and sees the value a moving company has to offer the non-profit. "Moving families is at the very heart of what we do, and Able is already making a difference in the lives of families involved with RMHCDC," says Taninecz.

"A healthy company brings as much purpose and meaning to the workplace as it can because it knows that keeping employees extremely satisfied will ultimately keep its customers happy," says Joe Singleton. "I am so pleased that our employees have decided that this partnership with RMHCDC can help achieve these objectives."

