Able Moving & Storage Sets New Standard for Minimum Wage in Regional Moving Industry at $15/hr

Long known for its generous compensation package that includes profit sharing, matching 401k plans, vacations and superior health benefits, the company knows decisions like these have made the difference in not only maintaining 100% of their workforce during COVID-19, but in attracting the best talent as post-pandemic employee demand soars out of control.

Able CEO Steve Kuhn implemented the company's wellbeing program, "Alive and Able", two years ago based on the key concept put forth by the Singletons that "Everyone Matters".

"Financial and community wellbeing are two of the five concepts we identified in our wellbeing charter and this increase in wages addresses both of these," says Kuhn. "67% of our employees participate in our 401k program and we prioritize education regarding their future financial wellbeing," he says, "and this raise in compensation will help us get that number even higher."

Human Resources Manager at Able Angie Hall is proud of the program the company has developed and has noted the impact it has had in recent interviews already. "We normally get very positive feedback about what we offer new hires anyway," she says, "but the recent raise to $15/hr has been a huge hit. We have new hires that are getting a raise before they even begin working."

The surveys Able has conducted through customer service have always made clear to the company that its customers care very much about the happiness of individuals that will be moving their belongings. "We completely understand the link between employee financial wellbeing and great customer service," says Customer Service Manager Melanie Bounds. "We want our customers to know that we take every step possible to make certain our employees come to their homes and offices ready to focus on doing a great job."

CEO Kuhn points to the family values-based culture the Singletons founded the company on as to why it takes steps like this far before any mandate to do so and points out its COVID-19 early response as another example of this. "We implemented policy that safeguarded our employees long before any agency said we had to," says Kuhn, "and this is no different. Our workers have demonstrated outstanding solidarity during this time, and they all deserve to be financially rewarded for their efforts."

Joe Singleton echoes this sentiment but also makes clear that while new hires will benefit from this hike in wages, employee loyalty has always, and will always, be financially rewarded as well.

"The opportunity for loyal employees to move up the ladder, learn more, and make more money will continue to be a priority for us," he says. "One of the reasons why we have the highest employee retention rate in the moving industry is because we encourage employees to consider the future," he adds, "and raising the minimum wage to $15/hr will aid us in this effort. I am proud to pay it."

