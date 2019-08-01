ABLE National Resource Center Launches 2019 #ABLEtoSave Campaign

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ABLE National Resource Center (ABLE NRC) announced today the launch of its 2019 #ABLEtoSave campaign. #ABLEtoSave is a month-long grassroots education and informational campaign about Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. The primary goals of #ABLEtoSave are to increase awareness about ABLE accounts and to accelerate the number of eligible individuals with disabilities who are opening and benefiting from ABLE accounts across the country. The ABLE National Resource Center is founded and managed by National Disability Institute.

ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings accounts that have the potential to significantly increase the independence and quality of life of individuals with disabilities. This includes both individuals with disabilities who receive public benefits and those who do not receive public benefits. ABLE accounts will not jeopardize benefits such as Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and many other benefits. Since the passage of the Stephen Beck, Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience Act in December 2014, 43 ABLE programs have launched, including the District of Columbia (many of which are nationwide programs). As of the end of March 2019, more than 41,000 individuals with disabilities from across the country have opened ABLE accounts and more than $230 million has been invested in those accounts.

"#ABLEtoSave month is an opportunity for qualified people with disabilities, their family members and supporters to learn how these accounts can increase financial stability in both daily living and long-term goal setting," Miranda Kennedy, Director, ABLE National Resource Center, said. "We are excited to share with everyone best practices and information on how to open and benefit from ABLE accounts so that more people with disabilities can Achieve a Better Life Experience through ABLE."

The campaign is expected to have widespread participation from all existing and soon-to-be-launched ABLE programs, major national disability groups, financial institutions and other stakeholders.

Throughout the month of August, ABLE NRC will provide sample messaging, social media posts and other resources to all campaign participants. Webinars will be held each Thursday during August. Webinar topics include:

Kickoff ( August 1-2 ): Welcome to #ABLEtoSave Month

): Welcome to #ABLEtoSave Month WEEK 1 (August 5– 9): Opening an ABLE Account: Key Decisions for Success

WEEK 2 ( August 12 – 16): ABLE Best Practices and Action Steps for Family Members and Supporters (Circle of Support)

– 16): ABLE Best Practices and Action Steps for Family Members and Supporters (Circle of Support) WEEK 3 ( August 19-23 ): ABLE Best Practices for Working-Age Adults

): ABLE Best Practices for Working-Age Adults WEEK 4 ( August 26- 30 ): Celebrating All the Ways You Are ABLE: Announcing Winners from #ABLEtoSave Video Contest and Next Steps

All current ABLE programs, as well as programs that plan to launch by the end of 2019, will participate in the campaign. State ABLE programs may offer certain enrollment incentives during August and will share their own ABLE materials in addition to those provided as part of the #ABLEtoSave campaign.

An #ABLEtoSave toolkit is housed on the ABLE NRC website and includes a logo, sample social media posts, videos and additional outreach materials. For more information about the ABLE Act and ABLE accounts, visit ablenrc.org.

The #ABLEtoSave Awareness Campaign is made possible through the generous support of Prudential, Ascensus, TIAA, Fidelity and Fifth Third Bank.

About ABLE National Resource Center

ABLE National Resource Center (ABLE NRC) is the leading, comprehensive source of objective, independent information about federal and state-related ABLE programs and activities, including guidance on tax-advantaged ABLE savings accounts. Founded and managed by National Disability Institute (NDI), ABLE NRC's goal is to provide consistent, reliable information concerning the benefits of an ABLE account. In addition, ABLE NRC aims to educate individuals with disabilities and their families, state government and legislatures, financial service companies and financial planners and attorneys - who focus on trust and estate planning – about ABLE's potential positive impact on the lives of millions of Americans with disabilities. Visit www.ablenrc.org for more information. Follow us on Facebook:@theABLENRC or on Twitter: @theABLENRC.

