ABLE National Resource Center Launches 2021 #ABLEtoSave Campaign

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ABLE National Resource Center (ABLE NRC) announced today the launch of its #ABLEtoSave 2021 campaign. #ABLEtoSave is a month-long grassroots education and informational campaign about Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. The goal of #ABLEtoSave is to increase public awareness on the benefits of tax-advantaged ABLE savings and investment accounts to increase the financial well-being of people with disabilities. ABLE accounts offer eligible individuals a path to "Achieve a Better Life Experience (ABLE)" through the ABLE Act legislation of 2014. This includes a focus on the ways ABLE accounts can help address the needs of all individuals with a disability, including Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) community members with disabilities who are eligible for ABLE accounts. The ABLE National Resource Center is founded and managed by National Disability Institute.

"#ABLEtoSave month is an opportunity for millions of eligible people with disabilities, and their family members and supporters, to learn how ABLE accounts can improve their financial well-being and quality of life," said Miranda Kennedy, Director, ABLE National Resource Center. "This year's campaign will include the ABLE to Save podcast series featuring ABLE account owners and their family members, discussing how ABLE accounts are an effective savings tool to help meet the short- and long-term savings goals of people with disabilities. Videos on how to use the ABLE NRC website, as well as our new ABLE Decision Guides, will also be showcased during #ABLEtoSave Month. And don't miss our live panel discussions where people will have the opportunity to ask questions of actual ABLE account holders, and parents of ABLE account holders, and hear how they are using this powerful savings tool to meet their financial goals."

Throughout the month of August, ABLE NRC will provide sample messaging, social media posts and other resources to all campaign participants. #ABLEtoSave Month 2021 will feature podcasts, new ABLE resources, videos, panel discussions and more. Visit the #ABLEtoSave Month 2021 webpage for a list of activities and resources.

The campaign is expected to have widespread participation from ABLE programs, major national disability groups, financial institutions and other stakeholders. The #ABLEtoSave Toolkit includes a logo, sample social media posts and additional outreach materials.

ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings accounts that have the potential to significantly increase the independence and quality of life of individuals with disabilities. This includes both individuals with disabilities who receive public benefits and those who do not receive public benefits. ABLE accounts will not jeopardize benefits such as Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and many other benefits. Since the passage of the Stephen Beck, Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience Act in December 2014, 44 ABLE programs have launched (many of which are nationwide programs). According to the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST), at the end of March 2021, more than 91,000 ABLE accounts have been opened with more than $759 million invested; the average savings in an ABLE account is $8,325.

The #ABLEtoSave Awareness Campaign is made possible through the generous support of Prudential, TIAA, CalABLE, ABLENow and ABLEAmerica.

About ABLE National Resource Center

ABLE National Resource Center (ABLE NRC) is the leading, comprehensive source of objective, independent information about federal and state-related ABLE programs and activities, including guidance on tax-advantaged ABLE savings accounts. Founded and managed by National Disability Institute (NDI), ABLE NRC's goal is to provide consistent, reliable information concerning the benefits of an ABLE account. In addition, ABLE NRC aims to educate individuals with disabilities and their families, state government and legislatures, financial service companies and financial planners and attorneys – who focus on trust and estate planning – about ABLE's potential positive impact on the lives of millions of Americans with disabilities. Visit www.ablenrc.org for more information. Follow us on Facebook: @theABLENRC or on Twitter: @theABLENRC.

Contact:

Kathy Brannigan, National Disability Institute

(917) 647-4430 / [email protected]

SOURCE National Disability Institute

Related Links

https://www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org/

