Able Sees Corporate Responsibility as Behavioral Weigh Station en Route to Moving Industry Net-Zero Emissions

Longtime advocates of environmental awareness, Able was one of the first independent moving companies to utilize GPS tracking and logistics software in order to minimize travel redundancy. In-house scales at Able reduce total mileage, and the company replaces its trucks every 7 years in efforts to take advantage of new technology and maintain fuel efficiency.

Aware of the impact organic matter in landfills has on the environment, Able works with Move for Hunger and other groups that can utilize items left behind in moves. Recently the company consulted C2 Management, a reuse and recycling specialist in Berryville, Virginia, to assess its diversionary practices.

"Building a network of professionals that are seeking and providing answers to environmental issues is what responsible business leaders do," says Able Chief Operating Officer Steve Kuhn, "and sharing this information with clients is part of our corporate mission."

Company efforts to begin aggregating best industry practices for distribution are underway through the Community arm of its recently launched Wellbeing program "Alive and Able." Able Chief Strategist Gary Corbett lauds the organic interest in the community expressed by the group and sees the impact of programs like these hastening reductions in energy pollution. "Sharing helpful practices and resources with both our residential and commercial clients can exponentially increase environmental awareness and interest in a very practical way," he says.

Able Director of International Michele Eckert appreciates the international exposure to energy issues the company receives through being a FIDI Affiliate, the gold standard for international moving. "Carbon reduction is a topic that comes up frequently in conversations with Affiliates around the world," she says, "and it makes me feel proud to work for a company that not only considers these issues but also takes steps to reduce its footprint."

While the company understands that net-zero emissions may be a longer way off, it feels like a near-zero emissions scenario is achievable by 2035. "Drastic reductions through technology and more carbon offsetting opportunities may make neutrality an earlier possibility, says COO Kuhn, "but we feel more responsible owning an ideal of near-zero in that time frame."

CEO Singleton now carefully considers the environmental impact of all operational decisions the company makes from facilities efficiency to truck replacement. "Cautionary thinking in this regard leaves us in the best position possible to seriously consider change when presented with advancements in energy efficiency," says Singleton.

