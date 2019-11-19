Able Spearheads Independent Mover Charge

125 independent moving companies toured the Able facilities earlier this month, and most agreed it was a highlight of the conference, applauding Able for the transparency it displayed in the two hour tour.

Chuck Bailey, President of Cornerstone Moving & Storage and also Chairman of the Independent & Small Movers Committee at American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA), saw this as invaluable for the attendees. "They just don't get a chance to see this kind of an operation," he said, "for them to see the possibilities that exist is inspiring. Able making themselves available for this displayed industry leadership in a way I look forward to seeing more of."

Samantha Ha, Senior Director of Membership at AMSA and organizer of the conference, saw the event at Able as an outstanding beginning to the conference. "The interest in this event was amazing and required last minute planning to accommodate all the companies that wanted to attend, she said.

The leadership team the Singletons have carefully assembled to run Able were proudly on hand to answer all questions and to guide attendees through Residential, International, and Commercial Divisions in both locations. Able set up an email for the event and has committed to answering any questions that any independent mover may have about their operations or the industry, at any time, indy@ablemoving.com.

"We cannot emphasize to the independent moving community how much we want to be there for them," says Chief Operating Officer Steve Kuhn. "We want to set the bar for industry transparency as high as we can to facilitate great working relationships in the future," he adds.

In his remarks to the crowd gathered for the tour at Able, Kuhn thanked the Singletons for the opportunity to build an all-star team that they can be proud of. "Having the type of family ownership that values the individual efforts that each employee makes in order to be a successful team has made all the difference in the world," he says, "and this is exactly why we will keep on winning."

Already voted by The Washington Business Journal as one of the 75 Fastest Growing Companies in the region, a first for a moving company, Able will top 35 million in revenue this year and once again grow all of its divisions by double digits.

Whether it was tour guide, industry expert, or a member of the leadership team, CEO Joe Singleton was appreciative of every employee's efforts to help kick off the first ever Independent & Small Movers Conference. "We know we are only as good as the employees who are willing to join our family," he says, "our rapidly growing family."

