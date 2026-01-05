ABLE United Welcomes Over 400,000 Newly Eligible Floridians with Disabilities as ABLE Age Adjustment Act Expands Access

New federal law allows veterans and adults with later-onset disabilities to save tax-free while protecting public benefits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABLE United, Florida's official ABLE program, celebrates the federal expansion of eligibility for ABLE accounts under the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, effective January 1, 2026. This historic change raises the age of disability onset from 26 to 46, opening the door for an estimated 6 million more Americans—including over 1 million veterans—to save and invest for their futures while maintaining eligibility for critical public benefits.

ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings and investment accounts for individuals with disabilities. Previously, only individuals whose disability began before age 26 qualified. The new law recognizes that many disabling conditions—such as multiple sclerosis (MS), traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), lupus, vision loss, and service-connected disabilities among veterans—often occur later in life.

In Florida alone, approximately 427,000 people with disabilities are now newly eligible to open an ABLE account. To encourage savings, ABLE United is offering a $50 incentive to all new accounts opened between January 5 and April 30, 2026.

"Florida has always been a leader in empowering individuals with disabilities to build financial independence," said John Finch, Director of ABLE United. "With the Age Adjustment Act, we're expanding that opportunity to thousands more Floridians—veterans, adults with later-onset conditions, and families who've long been excluded. This is more than policy—it's progress."

Since 2016, ABLE United accounts have allowed over 18,000 Floridians with disabilities and severe diagnosis to save and invest a collective $140 million for their day-to-day needs and the future. For many, ABLE accounts allow individuals to save while protecting their public benefits, like Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid, and for others it is a smart way to save tax-free and prepare for future expenses.

"For years, we've seen clients who developed disabilities after age 26 and were locked out of ABLE accounts," said Travis Finchum, Board Certified Elder Law Attorney, founder of Special Needs Lawyers, P.A, and Chair of the ABLE United Board of Directors. "Now, they'll finally have access to a tool that protects their benefits while allowing them to save for the future. It's a win for dignity, autonomy, and financial security."

ABLE United accounts allow Floridians with a disability to save up to $20,000 per year while maintaining eligibility for public benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid. Family and friends can contribute to maximize savings.

Funds saved in an ABLE account can be used for various expenses, such as assistive technology, education, housing, transportation, health care, and more. Enrollment is free, there are no monthly fees, and savings grow tax-free if withdrawals are made for Qualified Disability Expenses.

To learn more and review the new eligibility requirements, visit www.ableunited.com.

ABOUT ABLE UNITED

In July 2015, the State of Florida created Florida ABLE, Inc. (d/b/a ABLE United) a registered not-for-profit and direct support organization of the Florida Prepaid College Board to administer the ABLE United Program. Our mission is to encourage and assist the saving of private funds to help persons with disabilities cover costs that support their health, independence, and quality of life. The Florida Prepaid College Board, established in 1987, oversees more than $15 billion in investments for Florida Prepaid 529 Plans and Florida Investment 529 Plans. under Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information about Florida's qualified ABLE program, please visit: ableunited.com.

