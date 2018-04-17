Able Wins the "Indy" 3500

"They are an outstanding honoree for this highly-esteemed award," said Scott Michael, AMSA President and CEO. "The moving and storage industry salutes Able Moving & Storage for its innovation and leadership."

Watching company founders Joe and Jim Singleton accept the award was a moving enough experience for Able International Director Michele Eckert to immediately cause her to send an email to every employee of the company:

"Joe and Jim wanted so much to make sure that they did not let any of you down when they accepted the award, and they did not. I wish each of you were here to see the humility they displayed. The reason I am writing this is not just to express my heart and pride tonight, but to express how much of it is because of you. I AM SO PROUD TO BE A MEMBER OF THE ABLE FAMILY!"

Employee happiness at Able is no secret in the industry. Able is unique in the industry in that it requires no one to sign a non-compete agreement, stating emphatically that "the locks on our doors are designed to keep people out, not people in." Able employees enjoy the best benefits in the industry.

Giving back to the various different community groups that Able works with has been a pleasure for Vice President Jim Singleton, and he looks forward to working with the AMSA and Move for Hunger more in the coming year. "Industry responsibility is expected of us by our customers and employees, and will always be a part of Able's culture," says Singleton.

Best practices in business led Able eight years ago to strategically divide the company into its current quad structure of commercial, residential, international, and storage components. Each of these divisions respectively grew 285%, 63%, 22%, and 15% over the last year.

Amidst the major growth taking place at Able, President Joe Singleton is especially proud of the consistency with which Able has treated its customers. "If we don't take care of our customers, someone else will."

Check out our website at www.ablemoving.com

Follow us on Twitter @ablemovinginc

Like us on Facebook@AblemovingVA

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/able-wins-the-indy-3500-300631517.html

SOURCE Able Moving & Storage

Related Links

http://www.ablemoving.com

