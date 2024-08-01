AbleNet, Inc. Can Now Serve and Support California Medi-Cal Clients with the QuickTalker Freestyle Speech Device

California is dedicated to supporting their state Medicaid recipients with the best possible healthcare professionals and AbleNet has been added to their network

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbleNet, Inc., a medical device technology leader providing assistive technology for individuals with disabilities, today announced that it has received approval from California Medicaid to support their Medicaid insured members through the state's Medi-Cal program. Medi-Cal serves nearly 15 million children and adults living in California. As part of the network, over 21,000 speech-language pathologists (SLPs) across California are dedicated to solutions that include augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices and speech devices for individuals with autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, childhood apraxia of speech, learning and physical disabilities impacting verbal communication, or other impairments that affect their ability to communicate independently. The updated policy is now in effect and active.

"We understand how important it is for California to accept only the best healthcare professionals into their Medi-Cal network," said AbleNet President and CEO Jennifer Thalhuber. "These rigors ensure their Medi-Cal members get top notch medical care and we're excited to have received their approval. I am confident we will service their members well and work tirelessly with other medical professionals in California dedicated to ensure those that need a speech device are able to receive one."

AbleNet's QuickTalker Freestyle is a robust and flexible AAC device that allows individuals with a speech impairment to communicate with others. AbleNet's team of experts provides a stress-free experience that allows access to communication in as little as two days. To check eligibility, click here to submit a benefit check.

"My life as an SLP [definitely] has changed since discovering AbleNet," said Lauren Yanniello, a speech-language pathologist with the Wilkes-Barre Area School District in Pennsylvania. "I am amazed at how quickly and efficiently they work…I would do it 100 times over."

About AbleNet

AbleNet was founded in 1985 with the core mission of helping individuals with disabilities reach their human potential. Today, AbleNet is a global leader in providing products and services for individuals with disabilities. The flagship product, QuickTalker Freestyle, is a robust and flexible speech device that allows individuals with a speech impairment to communicate with others. In addition, it is the only speech device company that includes a no conditions 5-year warranty. For more information, visit www.ablenetinc.com.

