AbleTo Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbleTo Inc., a leading provider of virtual behavioral health care, today announced its proprietary platform, EnAbleTo EHR, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's EHR platform has met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places AbleTo in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"As a behavioral health provider, AbleTo is entrusted with sensitive health information, giving us great responsibility to meet complex compliance requirements to safeguard our patient's information," said Dan Lieber, President and Chief Operating Officer at AbleTo. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and AbleTo is pleased to demonstrate its commitment to this standard by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection."

AbleTo, Inc. is a market leader in providing technology-enabled behavioral health care. AbleTo has been treating patients for over six years, and improves patient outcomes and lowers costs by providing treatment that integrates behavioral and medical health care. AbleTo's structured therapy programs strengthen medical recovery and self-care among members with chronic or complex clinical needs. AbleTo analytics, coupled with our multi-channel engagement platform, identify and engage members with unmet, often undiagnosed, behavioral health needs. A proprietary platform connects individuals and their care teams with AbleTo licensed providers who deliver weekly sessions by phone or video supported by an integrated digital experience. AbleTo programs are clinically proven to improve both behavioral health and medical outcomes while lowering overall spending for higher-cost, higher-risk members. Follow AbleTo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

