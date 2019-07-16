AbleTo and Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. Partner to Bring Virtual Behavioral Health Care to Managed Medicaid Members

NEW YORK and NEWARK, N.J., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbleTo, the market-leading provider of virtual behavioral health care, announced today the launch of a new program for Managed Medicaid members of Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey's oldest and largest health insurer. The Managed Medicaid members are part of Horizon NJ Health, the company's health care management company serving publicly insured individuals in the Medicaid and NJ FamilyCare programs.

Left unaddressed, mental health conditions can significantly increase the overall cost of care, as depression, anxiety and stress interfere with a person's ability to cope with and manage their chronic physical conditions and life events. AbleTo virtual behavioral health care addresses these mental health factors and has succeeded in improving health and reducing medical costs with evidence-based treatment.

"Untreated behavioral health conditions can have serious implications for physical health and drive total costs of care significantly higher," said Trip Hofer, CEO of AbleTo. "For many Managed Medicaid members, the risks are higher, and we are proud to work with Horizon to make high-quality care more accessible for those in need."

AbleTo and Horizon first collaborated in 2015 to improve access to high-quality behavioral health care for the plan's commercially insured members. AbleTo analyzes health data and identifies members who would benefit from treatment, and then connects eligible members to a network of professionals. Highly-trained therapists lead members through a personalized program designed to address each individual's unique needs, with sessions delivered securely via video or over the phone, and treatment is proven to help people feel better in as little as eight weeks.

"Horizon takes an integrated view of our members' care, recognizing the importance of treating the whole person," said Wendy Morriarty, Vice President and Chief Medicaid Officer for Horizon. "We understand that in many cases, underlying behavioral health conditions can significantly influence an individual's physical health, so we look forward to applying AbleTo's solutions to help improve the diagnosis and holistic treatment of our members."

AbleTo virtual behavioral health care will be available to selected Horizon Managed Medicaid members beginning in July 2019.

About AbleTo:

AbleTo, Inc. is a market leader in providing technology-enabled behavioral health care. AbleTo has been treating patients for over six years, and improves patient outcomes and lowers costs by providing treatment that integrates behavioral and medical health care. AbleTo's structured therapy programs strengthen medical recovery and self-care among members with chronic or complex clinical needs. AbleTo analytics, coupled with our multi-channel engagement platform, identify and engage members with unmet, often undiagnosed, behavioral health needs. A proprietary platform connects individuals and their care teams with AbleTo licensed providers who deliver weekly sessions by phone or video supported by an integrated digital experience. AbleTo programs are clinically proven to improve both behavioral health and medical outcomes while lowering overall spending for higher-cost, higher-risk members. Follow AbleTo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc.

Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey's oldest and largest health insurer, is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health services corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. serves 3.7 million members with headquarters in Newark and offices in Wall, Mt. Laurel, and West Trenton. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com.

Media Contact: AbleTo, Inc.

Mary Mooney

312.593.4280 mary.mooney@ableto.com

SOURCE AbleTo, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ableto.com

