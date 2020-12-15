AbleTo and MAP Health Management Partner to Support Aetna Members with Comprehensive, Coordinated Virtual Mental Health Care

AbleTo partnered with MAP Health Management to offer holistic and comprehensive mental health care to Aetna members. Tweet this

"Mental health needs can be complex, and too often not adequately addressed through siloed solutions," said Trip Hofer, CEO, AbleTo. "That is especially true for those with substance use, as we know there is a bidirectional relationship between addiction disorders and mental health needs. Our new partnership with MAP offers a better approach to coordinate mental health care for Aetna members and connect them seamlessly to the right care for their needs."

"Accessing fragmented services can often hinder individuals with a mental health condition from receiving the support they need," said Dr. Hyong Un, Chief Psychiatric and Innovation Officer, Aetna, a CVS Health company. "The partnership between AbleTo and MAP further supports our efforts to bring high-quality, coordinated care to Aetna members with mental health needs."

"Now more than ever, people are struggling with new issues and risk factors. We are honored to partner with AbleTo to bring tech-enabled behavioral health services and peer support together to ensure Aetna members with behavioral health needs have access to comprehensive and coordinated care," said Jacob Levenson, MAP Health Management's CEO.

AbleTo is a pioneer in delivering structured, high-quality and high-impact mental health care to people when and where they need help most. The company's dynamic suite of solutions leverage data and analytics to align each person's unique needs with a highly personalized program that offers the right blend of human and digital support. A nation-wide network of trusted providers, skilled in clinically rigorous treatment, deliver this tailored care through a remote platform that is backed by a decade of experience. AbleTo's outcomes-focused approach is proven to improve both behavioral and physical health and lower overall medical costs. For more information, visit AbleTo at www.ableto.com and follow AbleTo on LinkedIn and Twitter .

From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for addiction and other behavioral health conditions. MAP delivers a much-needed long-term support model by deploying a suite of proprietary solutions including tech-enabled peer support services, an adaptive engagement framework, and outcomes reporting – all designed to improve health outcomes for individuals and reduce preventable healthcare cost. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com.

