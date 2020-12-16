AbleTo, Inc. Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020/2021

Using validated employee feedback gathered through Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven platform, the survey found that 87% of employees at AbleTo say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, the survey found:

93% of employees are proud to tell others they work for AbleTo

93% of employees feel good about the ways AbleTo contributes to the community

92% of employees felt welcome when they joined the company

90% of employees at AbleTo are willing to give extra to get the job done

"Core to AbleTo's mission is a focus on empowering people to get better and stay better, efforts that extend to our employee base as well," said Stephanie Carroll, SVP of People & Culture at AbleTo. "We pride ourselves on hiring top talent that is motivated to work as a team in support of our mission. It's this shared sense of purpose, mission and team collaboration that shows up in recognition like Great Place to Work."

AbleTo is driven by a collaborative spirit and shared mission. Their employees are directly responsible for developing and delivering high quality, personalized behavioral health care designed to inspire life-changing results. This commitment stems directly from the company's core values:

People First: Take care of those in need above everything else.

Take care of those in need above everything else. One Team: Create an environment of mutual respect, empathy, and transparency. And have a little fun!

Create an environment of mutual respect, empathy, and transparency. And have a little fun! Stay Curious: Try things and learn. Discover with intention. And remember, it is always okay to ask for help.

Try things and learn. Discover with intention. And remember, it is always okay to ask for help. Sweat the Small Stuff: Care about the details, require the highest standards of quality, and use the best science.

Care about the details, require the highest standards of quality, and use the best science. Let Change Fuel You: Embrace the journey and be resilient.

Embrace the journey and be resilient. Make a Difference: Innovate to create meaningful impact. Turn your passion into purpose. Own it and make it happen.

"We congratulate AbleTo on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Interested in joining AbleTo? Explore open career opportunities: https://www.ableto.com/careers/ .

About AbleTo

AbleTo is a pioneer in delivering structured, high-quality and high-impact mental health care to people when and where they need help most. The company's dynamic suite of solutions leverage data and analytics to align each person's unique needs with a highly personalized program that offers the right blend of human and digital support. A nation-wide network of trusted providers, skilled in clinically rigorous treatment, deliver this tailored care through a remote platform that is backed by a decade of experience. AbleTo's outcomes-focused approach is proven to improve both behavioral and physical health and lower overall medical costs. For more information, visit AbleTo at www.ableto.com and follow AbleTo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read " A Great Place to Work for All. " Join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

SOURCE AbleTo, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ableto.com

