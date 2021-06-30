AbleTo Launches New Digital Experience to Lower Barriers to Quality Mental Health Care

"Payers are overwhelmed with the number of solutions available to their members, and having to manage those solutions," said AbleTo Chief Executive Officer Trip Hofer. "Members are also daunted by the barriers to finding care that works for them. We're committed to providing evidence-based care with effective outcomes based on a member's unique needs. There's no 'one-size-fits-all' solution to mental health care."

AbleTo launched a new integrated digital experience for members across all of its virtual behavioral health programs.

The new integrated features and behavioral health support include:

AbleTo Connect is the new digital engine where members complete a robust clinical screener with a health history and personal preferences that help them navigate to the AbleTo product best suited to their needs and schedule their first appointment.

The new AbleTo app, which is the single point of access for all AbleTo's products: Therapy360, Therapy+ and Digital+ (formerly Joyable). Members can use the AbleTo app to access program resources, manage their account, view upcoming sessions, practice Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)-based techniques between sessions, and more. The AbleTo app is now available on iOS, Android, and Web.

AbleTo Therapy+, which offers one-on-one sessions with a licensed therapist and digital tools for those with moderate to high mental health needs, now includes new features designed to strengthen the participant and therapist connection. Members unlock new digital activities each week that build on the clinical protocol and practice between sessions. These activities are viewed by the therapist to assess progress and build into the following session. The enhancements will begin with the depression program and roll out across Therapy+ programs over the next year.

For more than a decade, AbleTo has designed evidence-based programs with 97% patient satisfaction. Notably, the company has made meaningful improvements in member outcomes backed by rigorous program evaluation research—including more than 12 peer-reviewed studies, scientific abstracts, and reports.

"The path to better mental health must combine access, quality and outcomes," says Chief Product Officer Peter Shalek. "Our new clinically guided member experience does just that, ensuring lower costs, better results, and healthier patients. We're advancing the science of how people get to the right care, and it's an important step forward for the industry."

To find out more about AbleTo's new member experience and unique approach to delivering structured, personalized care with evidence-based outcomes, visit https://www.ableto.com .

About AbleTo, Inc.

A pioneer in telehealth, AbleTo has revolutionized the way people access quality mental healthcare. Delivering over 1 million patient sessions, AbleTo provides structured, high-quality and high-impact mental health care to people, when and where they need help most. The company's dynamic suite of solutions leverage data and analytics to align each person's unique needs with a highly personalized program that offers the right blend of human and digital support. A nationwide network of more than 1,800 trusted providers, skilled in clinically rigorous treatment, delivers this tailored care through a remote platform backed by over a decade of experience. AbleTo's outcomes-focused approach is proven to improve both behavioral and physical health and lower overall medical costs.

