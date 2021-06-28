ABM Launches Three Medical Procedures a Aesthetics Treatments for Body Improvement

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABM Medical Clinic & Cosmetics, a top-rated clinic for body improvements and facial aesthetics, is proud to announce the addition of three new aesthetic medical procedures. The new body rejuvenation treatments include PRP (Platet-Rich Plasma) Facial, PRP Therapy for Hair Loss, and Vampire Facial.

Vampire Facials PRP Facial

Our PRP Facial cosmetic procedure helps tighten the skin and quickens the healing process. Whether wrinkles, age spots, scarring, or hyperpigmentation, our team of board-certified physicians uses a minimally invasive treatment to remove scars, improve skin tone and texture, boost collagen and elastin, and rejuvenate the skin. We combine both traditional microneedling and modern collagen induction therapy to improve effects and achieve faster results. Our PRP facial procedure is proven to be safe with no chance for allergic reactions because the plasma comes from your own body.

In addition, ABM Medical Clinic & Cosmetic is happy to introduce an innovative hair loss treatment. Our PRP Hair Loss medical procedure is a product of years of consistently exploring the best options for hair loss solutions. This three-step medical hair restoration procedure uses PRP to trigger healthy hair growth in dying hair follicles. It also increases the thickness of the hair shaft, helping you revitalize natural hair. Our hair restoration strategy is for women and men seeking the best alternative to hair transplant surgery by appropriately fixing hair loss.

We have also added a nonsurgical cosmetic procedure called Vampire Facial to help men and women offset aging effects like hollowed-out skin, crow's feet, bumps, and certain skin deformities. Our Vampire Facial clinical procedure uses cellular therapy to rejuvenate the skin and provide a youthful, natural, and healthy appearance without the need for plastic surgery. It is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure that requires only topical anesthesia.

We are committed to providing you with the healthiest skin and body, keeping you in the best physical state regardless of age. For more information about our process and to book a free consultation:

