ABM RESPIRATORY CARE ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE US ACUTE CARE DISTRIBUTION PARTNER

ABM Respiratory Care

04 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABM Respiratory Care, a medical technology company focused on developing and globally commercializing novel integrated airway clearance and ventilation solutions, is thrilled to announce a US exclusive distribution partnership with Mercury Medical for non-government acute care facilities. Mercury Medical is a respected provider of medical devices and equipment for the United States acute care market with a dedicated critical care sales force. This collaboration will bring ABM Respiratory Care's novel BiWaze® Cough and BiWaze® Clear products to hospitals across the country, helping to improve patient outcomes.

"Our partnership with Mercury Medical marks a significant milestone for ABM Respiratory Care," said Greg Miller, CEO of ABM Respiratory Care. "We are excited to expand the reach of our innovative BiWaze portfolio through their specialized salesforce. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing respiratory care and improving patient outcomes."

Mercury Medical shares ABM Respiratory Care's commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions and is well-positioned to ensure efficient distribution, comprehensive support, and training of the BiWaze portfolio in the acute care market.

"Mercury Medical's partnership with ABM Respiratory Care is in strong alignment with our mission to deliver clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world," said John Gargaro MD, President and CEO of Mercury Medical. "With our long history and experience in introducing innovative technology to the market, we are excited to contribute to advancing clinical practice in respiratory care."

About ABM Respiratory Care

Founded in 2017, ABM Respiratory Care is dedicated to advancing patient care by developing intelligent, clinically differentiated, and innovative respiratory care solutions to help people breathe better inside and outside the hospital.  Our connected platform is designed to improve respiratory therapy by providing deeper breathing, improved oxygen exchange, reduce aerosol emission exposure, and communication for better disease management for people with compromised respiratory systems, in any care setting around the world. For more information visit, www.abmrc.com

Investor and Media Contact: 
Leah Noaeill
VP of Marketing and Clinical Affairs, ABM Respiratory Care
[email protected]
1.877.226.7201

About Mercury Medical
For over 60 years clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical as their resource for bringing a legacy of innovative products to critical care areas of neonatal, anesthesia, respiratory and EMS markets in over 60 countries. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485, MDSAP and ISO 9001 certifications. For more information visit, www.mercurymed.com.

Media Contact: 
Deborah Olson
Director of Marketing, Mercury Medical
[email protected]
1.727.573.4980

SOURCE ABM Respiratory Care

