ABM Therapeutics' ABM-1310 Granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA Following Orphan Drug Designation

News provided by

ABM Therapeutics

26 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABM Therapeutics is pleased to announce today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for the investigation of ABM-1310 for the treatment of Glioblastoma (GBM) patients carrying BRAF V600E mutation, following the Orphan Drug Designation for ABM-1310 to treat malignant gliomas including GBM received in July.

The FDA grants Fast Track Designation to facilitate the development and expedite the review of medicines to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Fast Track Designation is intended to bring promising medicines to patients sooner.

ABM-1310 is an investigational therapeutic candidate currently undergoing clinical development for BRAF V600E mutant solid tumors. The Fast Track Designation paves the potential path of ABM-1310 to have a significant impact on patients with BRAF V600E mutant Glioblastoma. The Fast Track Designation also reinforces ABM's commitment to advancing this target therapy for Glioblastoma patients. ABM is ready to work closely with the FDA to expedite its development.

"We are very grateful to the FDA for recognizing the potential of our novel next-generation investigational drug ABM-1310 to help patients with brain tumors," said Zane Yang, M.D., CMO of ABM Therapeutics. "This offers ABM an interactive collaboration with the FDA to ensure ABM-1310 clinical development expeditiously with the highest standards of safety and quality."

ABM Therapeutics acknowledges the contributions of our team, partners, and investors who have played a vital role in reaching this milestone. Our mission remains to focus on developing innovative therapies for patients.

About ABM Therapeutics

ABM Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to focus on small molecule research and development of novel drugs for the treatment of cancer, brain cancer and cancer metastases. ABM has been building a broad and robust proprietary pipeline to construct a brain medicine R&D platform. ABM's pipeline includes several programs in various stages of discovery and development, most of which have improved brain permeability to address the unmet needs of treating cancers and metastases in the brain.

SOURCE ABM Therapeutics

Also from this source

ABM Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Study of ABM-1310 in patients with BRAF V600 in Relapsed and Drug Resistant Primary Malignant Brain Tumors

U.S. FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to ABM-1310 for the Treatment of Patients with Glioblastoma Harboring BRAF V600 Mutation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.