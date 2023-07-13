ABMP Celebrates Massage is for EveryBody Week with Awards, Advocacy and Activities

From July 16–22, the membership association raises awareness around the impact of bodywork, accessibility and members

GOLDEN, Colo., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage therapy and bodywork are powerful tools for people to manage their mental, emotional, physical health and general well-being. However, false perceptions around the profession and access continue to limit the number of people seeking out this supportive practice. Associated Bodywork & Massage Professionals (ABMP) , the leading professional association for massage therapist and bodywork professionals, aims to change this through increased knowledge, access and impact of this healing touch profession with the annual Massage is for EveryBody week launching July 16. The celebration is rooted in five guiding principles that advocate and support the power of massage by connecting with underserved populations, honoring the healing role of practitioners and emphasizing the importance of self-care.

"Access to wellness and health care is critical to all people, no matter where we live, how much we make or what our story is," shared Lara Evans Bracciante, ABMP's senior director of information services and member service operations. "That belief is the driving force behind Massage is for EveryBody week. We know inequalities exist across our communities and that we're in a position to take a stand that creates change through our members and network. By honoring our members, and shining light on the importance of massage and healing touch, we believe we can help reach more people, especially underserved populations that perhaps could benefit the most from the anti-stress and healing benefits of our work."

Massage is for EveryBody week runs July 16–22. Massage professionals are encouraged to participate by practicing self-care, offering services to local nonprofits, expanding access through donated massages and raising awareness through their communities. Everybody can get involved by seeking out a massage or gifting a massage to someone in need.

Recognizing Massage Therapists

To honor and support massage therapists and bodyworkers, ABMP is seeking submissions for the Massage is for EveryBody awards program. Members and nonmembers are encouraged to share their stories that demonstrate how they are bringing the power of healing touch to more communities. The association will select 10 winners, each receiving $1,000, that demonstrate the guiding principles and how they are living these values. The entry deadline is August 15, 2023, and winners will be announced in October.

Massage Benefits for Everybody

The benefits of massage and the importance of self-care are only truly recognized through experiencing them firsthand. With hundreds of techniques and a variety of ways to receive a massage, it can be difficult to determine the best way to start a massage practice and routine. ABMP has resources to help guide this process at MassageTherapy.com, including a directory to find practitioners in each state and community.

For more information about ABMP, its members and services, visit abmp.com . To stay up to date with all the latest news and information, follow ABMP on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn and for updates on the week use #MassageisforEveryBody.

ABOUT ABMP

Associated Bodywork & Massage Professionals (ABMP) has been the leading national membership organization for massage and bodywork professionals for more than 35 years. ABMP exists to provide support to its members through benefits, discounts, education, legislative advocacy and more. ABMP members practice more than 300 modalities in a variety of settings, and their continued education allows them to be experts in the latest trending modalities. The organization provides a variety of resources for its members, including Massage &Bodywork magazine , The ABMP P odcast and more than 700 hours of continuing education.

