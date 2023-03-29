ABMP Invests in Future of Bodywork & Massage Profession with Enhanced Scholarship for Students

The scholarship program is an expansion of their financial resources for members

GOLDEN, Colo., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bodywork & Massage Professionals (ABMP) announces today a new recurring scholarship offering for their student members. Valued at $5,000, one lucky participant will be randomly selected each month. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an entry-level massage program; entrants are also awarded a free ABMP Student Membership. Current student members are automatically entered to win.

"Making a career in massage therapy accessible to all people is critical to a healthy and vibrant profession, and we wanted to support those efforts with our own commitment to students," Explains Les Sweeney, President, ABMP. "The vast majority of massage therapists and bodyworkers enter this profession to help people, and we wanted to honor that spirit with this scholarship."

ABMP has been providing a $1,000 monthly scholarship to student members since 2015. This new initiative demonstrates the organization's continued commitment to its members and the growth of the massage and bodywork profession. In addition to the scholarship opportunity, student membership also includes study tools, technique videos, early access to ABMP's website builder, discounts on various equipment, and a special first-year price for membership as a practicing professional.

"From building community with the ABMP School Forum to supporting instructors via ABMP Cornerstones and preparing students for the MBLEx with ABMP Exam Coach , our association has been leading the way in supporting students, instructors and schools for more than 25 years," says ABMP's Director of Professional Education, Kristin Coverly. "As a massage therapist, I'm proud that ABMP is committed to providing resources and support for the student community."

One winner will be selected in a random drawing at the beginning of each month. The scholarship will be mailed to each verified winner within four to six weeks after completion of verification procedure. More information on the scholarship and eligibility can be found within the Official Rules .

To learn more about ABMP, and all of the unique ways the organization is supporting its members, visit abmp.com .

About ABMP

Associated Bodywork & Massage Professionals (ABMP) has been the leading national membership organization for massage and bodywork professionals for more than 35 years. ABMP exists to provide support to its members through benefits, discounts, education, legislative advocacy and more. ABMP members practice more than 300 modalities in a variety of settings, and their continued education allows them to be experts in the latest trending modalities. The organization provides a variety of resources for its members, including Massage and Bodywork Magazine , and The ABMP podcast .

