ABMS Announces a Record Number of ABMS Scholars for the 2025-2026 Cohort

Eighteen scholars will receive financial awards for research in artificial intelligence (AI),

competency-based evaluation (CBE), patient outcomes, and diagnostic excellence

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) has selected eighteen outstanding individuals to participate in its 2025-2026 Scholars Program™. Established in 2014, this one-year, part-time program supports early-career physicians and researchers in scholarship and leadership development focusing on initial and continuing board certification. Each ABMS Scholar receives a $15,000 financial award.

"We are pleased to support this record-setting number of ABMS Scholars, all dedicated to advancing research and scholarship across the board certification community," stated Greg Ogrinc, MD, MS, ABMS Senior Vice President, Certification Standards and Programs. "We are grateful for the generous support of ABMS Scholars sponsors, including many of the ABMS Member Boards, which allows us to invest in these future physician leaders."

ABMS Scholars are selected based on the quality of their proposed research project, the relevance of their research to the ABMS mission and the certification community, and the potential to make significant progress on the research project during the Scholar year. Program participants remain at their home institutions; collaborate with self-selected mentors; and participate in monthly virtual sessions with research project-in-progress updates to peers, mentors, subject matter experts, and ABMS Scholar alumni.

The following ABMS Member Board participants include: Allergy and Immunology, Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Surgery, Pediatrics, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Radiology, Surgery, and Urology.

This ABMS Scholars cohort will begin in September 2025, and their term will culminate at the ABMS Conference 2026, where they will present their research before a national audience.

The 2025-2026 ABMS Scholars and their co-sponsoring organizations are:

ABMS Research and Education Foundation

Ruchi Thanawala , MD – Oregon Health and Science University

Project: Self-Assessment: The Hidden Competency Underpinning CBE

Syed Khalid , MD – University of Illinois at Chicago

Project: Linking Milestones to Procedural Outcomes, Safety, and Value in Early Neurosurgical Practice

ABMS Research and Education Foundation and The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation

Daniel Sartori , MD – New York University Grossman School of Medicine

Project: Implementation and Evaluation of an AI-informed Diagnostic Performance Feedback System for Internal Medicine Residents

Lijia Xie , MD, MS, FACP – Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley Hospital

Project: Advancing Diagnostic Equity Through Incorporating Reflection on Implicit Bias into Standardized Clinical Reasoning Workshops for Undergraduate Medical Education





– Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley Hospital Maria Martinez-Lage Alvarez , MD – Harvard Medical School

Project: Virtual Sign-Out: A Competency-Based Assessment Pilot in Neuropathology

American Board of Allergy and Immunology

Samantha Minnicozzi , MD – University of Virginia School of Medicine

Project: A Pilot for the Development and Implementation of Entrustable Professional Activities (EPAs) in Allergy and Immunology

American Board of Emergency Medicine

The J. David Barry , MD Scholar is Adrian Haimovich , MD, PhD – Harvard Medical School

Project: Assessing Emergency Physician Decision-Making Under Uncertainty: A Vignette-Based Approach to Admission/Discharge Tendencies

American Board of Internal Medicine

Maria Theodorou , MD, FACP, FHM – Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University

Project: Post-COVID-19 Pandemic Professional Identity Among Internal Medicine Residents

American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

The George D. Wendel, Jr., MD Scholar is Alexandria Kraus , MD – University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Project: Entrust & Deliver: Advancing Competency-Based Training in Operative Vaginal Delivery

American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery

Hai Le , MD, MPH – University of California, Davis

Project: Integrating Real-Time Technology to Improve Surgical Skills Assessment Compliance in Orthopaedic Residency: A Pilot Quality Improvement Study

American Board of Pediatrics

Laura Chiel , MD MHPE – Harvard Medical School

Project: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Synthesize Narrative Assessment Comments to Enhance Decision-Making by Training Programs, Drive Learner Growth, and Customize Learning

American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Matthew Haas , MD – University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

Project: Factors Influencing Trainee Decisions to Pursue Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine: A Mixed-Methods Study of Exposure, Motivation, and Career Pathways

American Board of Radiology

Abdullah Alshreef, PhD, MS, MSc – Loma Linda University Medical Center

Project: Enhancing Clinical Readiness and Board Exam Preparation through Virtual Education Resources for Medical Physics

Oluwatimileyin Ojo, MD – Northwell Health Cancer Institute

Project: Evaluating and Enhancing Systemic Therapy Education in Radiation Oncology Residency Programs

Joseph Lee , MD – Virginia Commonwealth University Health System

Project: Agentic AI Platform to Enhance Radiology Oral Board Preparation and Certification Readiness

American Board of Surgery

Han Grezenko , MD – Creighton University School of Medicine

Project: Scalpel and Code: Integrating Artificial Intelligence for Comprehensive Surgical Performance Evaluation

Rebecca Williams–Karnesky, MD, PhD, MEdPsych – Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University

Project: Creation of an Implementation Science-Based Toolkit to Increase Engagement with EPAs in General Surgery

American Board of Urology

Nicholas Lanzotti , MD, MPH – Loyola University Medical Center

Project: Inclusion of a Nonverbal Communication Assessment into the American Board of Urology's Oral Board Certification Process

