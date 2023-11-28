ABMS Announces Appointment of New Chair-Elect of its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing certification of physicians and medical specialists in the United States, announces the election of new members of the Board of Directors at the October ABMS Board of Directors meeting.

J. Brantley Thrasher, MD, FACS, Executive Director of the American Board of Urology, has assumed the role of Chair-Elect for the ABMS Board of Directors. Dr. Thrasher has served on the ABMS Board of Directors since 2019.

In addition, the following were elected to serve on the ABMS Board of Directors:

  • Mary (Mimi) S. Newell, MD, FACR, FSBI
    Associate Executive Director for Diagnostic Radiology at the American Board of Radiology

  • Amy E. Young, MD
    Executive Director of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

ABMS is governed by a Board of Directors, which includes representation from each of the ABMS Member Boards and members of the public. These volunteer leaders are from across the country and bring a broad range of experience in patient care, health policy and law, business, and community service to their role as board members.

About ABMS
Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 975,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

