ABMS Announces New Board of Directors

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing physician certification in the United States, is pleased to announce the election of four new members to its Board of Directors (BOD) at the ABMS BOD meeting held on June 20 in Chicago.

The four newly elected ABMS BOD members are:

Tara Montgomery – ABMS Public Member

– ABMS Public Member Warren P. Newton , MD, MPH – American Board of Family Medicine

, MD, MPH – American Board of Family Medicine J. Brantley Thrasher , MD, FACS – American Board of Urology

, MD, FACS – American Board of Urology J.A. Wilson, MD, FAANS, FACS – American Board of Neurological Surgery

They join the following individuals re-elected to serve on the ABMS BOD:

Pamela J. Boyers, RN, MA, PhD – Public Member

Eve M. Kurtin , PharmD, MBA – Public Member

, PharmD, MBA – Public Member Barbara Wachsman , MPH – Public Member

In addition, the following Board member was re-elected to serve on the Executive Committee:

Daniel J. Cole , MD − American Board of Anesthesiology

"The dedication and commitment of our volunteer leaders makes it possible for ABMS to continue to remain focused on work that serves the public and the medical profession," stated ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer Richard E. Hawkins, MD. "As a community, we greatly appreciate all of their work, guidance, and stewardship on behalf of the profession and our patients. We look forward to a very productive year as we collectively move forward in addressing the recommendations outlined in the final report of the independent Continuing Board Certification: Vision for the Future Commission."

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing physician certification in the United States. ABMS establishes the standards its 24 Member Boards use to develop and implement educational and professional evaluation, assessment, and certification of physician specialists, helping to improve the quality of care to the patients, families and communities we serve. More than 880,000 physicians are certified in one or more of the approved 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

