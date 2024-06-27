ABMS Announces New Board of Directors and Executive Committee Members

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing the certification of physicians and medical specialists in the United States, announces the election of new members of the Board of Directors at the June ABMS Board of Directors meeting.

"For almost a century, ABMS has depended on the expertise and commitment of our volunteer leaders to maintain the integrity of Member Board certification as a trusted credential – one that represents physician and medical specialists' competence and professionalism," said Richard E. Hawkins, MD, ABMS President and CEO. "We deeply appreciate the dedication of all these individuals who have generously given their time and knowledge to uphold board certification as a hallmark of excellence and high-quality specialty care."

Re-elected ABMS Officer:

Susan M. Ramin , MD (Secretary-Treasurer, Second Term) – American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology ( June 2024 )

Newly Elected ABMS Board Members:

Sheila Bush – Public Member ( February 2024 )

– Public Member ( ) Beth A. Bortz , MPP – Public Member ( June 2024 )

, MPP – Public Member ( ) Wendy K. Nickel , MPH – Public Member ( June 2024 )

, MPH – Public Member ( ) Carl W. Patten Jr. , JD, MPH – Public Member ( June 2024 )

Newly Appointed ABMS Board Members:

Michael Barone , MD, MPH – American Board of Pediatrics ( June 2024 )

, MD, MPH – American Board of Pediatrics ( ) Kirk Frey , MD, PhD – American Board of Nuclear Medicine ( June 2024 )

, MD, PhD – American Board of Nuclear Medicine ( ) David B. Joseph , MD, FACS, FAAP – American Board of Urology ( February 2024 )

Newly Elected ABMS Executive Committee members:

Warren P. Newton , MD, MPH – American Board of Family Medicine ( February 2024 )

, MD, MPH – American Board of Family Medicine ( ) Donald J. Palmisano Jr. , JD, CAE – Public Member ( April 2024 )

Board Members Re-Appointed to Serve on the Executive Committee:

Keith E. Brandt , MD – American Board of Plastic Surgery ( June 2024 )

, MD – American Board of Plastic Surgery ( ) Michael R. Nelson , MD, PhD – American Board of Allergy & Immunology ( June 2024 )

ABMS is governed by a Board of Directors, which includes representation from the ABMS Member Boards and members of the public. These individuals are working and retired physicians and professionals from across the country who have a broad range of experience in patient care, health policy, business, and community service.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 985,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

