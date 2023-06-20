ABMS ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO ITS CERTIFICATION MATTERS WEBSITE

News provided by

American Board of Medical Specialties

20 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

Enhanced certification display now available to patients determining if a physician or medical specialist is ABMS board certified

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing certification of physicians and medical specialists in the United States, has made important updates to its Certification Matters website. Created as a service for patients and their families to learn about board certification and its importance to quality care, the site now provides additional information to individuals seeking to determine if their physician or medical specialist is board certified by an ABMS Member Board.

Visitors to CertificationMatters.org will have access to enhanced information regarding a physician or medical specialist's board certification, including:

  • Current status for each medical specialty or subspecialty certification
  • The first year of certification
  • Most recent year of certification
  • Indication of active participation in a continuing certification program

In addition to more information about a physician or medical specialist's certification, the new display offers an improved user experience, including:

  • Auto-population of search menus for easier access to information
  • Mouseovers that display explanations for each field
  • Expanded set of definitions and a "Frequently Asked Questions" section
  • An improved display format that presents information in a clear and concise manner

"Choosing a physician or medical specialist is an extremely important health care decision for patients and family members," stated ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer Richard E. Hawkins, MD. "Today's patients have a greater expectation for quality. This website provides a valuable service, allowing patients to be certain their physician or medical specialist is board certified, indicating expertise in a specific area of practice. The updated information, focused on offering greater transparency, reflects recommendations from the Continuing Board Certification: Vision for the Future Commission and from the public. It provides even greater detail regarding certification which makes the tool more helpful in the selection process."

In addition to detailed certification information, the website offers frequently asked questions in an easy, drop-down format making the search process more user friendly. It also offers a new "About" section that explains the value of ABMS board certification, as well as a "Resources" page with suggestions for patients to consider when choosing a new physician or medical specialist, such as questions to help determine if their physician or medical specialist is a good fit for them or their family.

ABMS member board certification is a voluntary specialty credential that indicates a physician or medical specialist's proficiency in a particular specialty area of medicine. Specialty certification requires completion of additional training and evaluation beyond that required for licensure. Additionally, the ABMS credential is recognized as the premier standard and assessment system for the designation of specialty and subspecialty competence in medical and surgical disciplines by hospitals, health insurance plans, quality improvement experts, and patients.

About ABMS 
Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 975,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties

Also from this source

New Report: A Record Number of US Doctors are ABMS Member Board Certified

Martin V. Pusic, MD, PhD Named Director of the ABMS Research and Education Foundation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.