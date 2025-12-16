ABMS AssessLink® Partners with the Commission on Dietetic Registration to Create New Longitudinal Assessment Program

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABMS AssessLink®, a leading provider of test development and longitudinal assessment solutions for professional certification and continuing certification, has announced its partnership with the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR) to deliver a new, specialty-focused longitudinal assessment program for dietetics professionals called Recert-LA. As the credentialing agency for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the CDR oversees certification and recertification. Recert-LA will start as a pilot program and eventually serve as an alternate to the current recertification test for CDR board certified specialists. The program will initially launch in the specialties of Sports Dietetics and Oncology Nutrition.

ABMS AssessLink® Partners with the Commission on Dietetic Registration

"We are honored to partner with CDR in creating their longitudinal assessment program, Recert-LA," said Krista Allbee, Vice President of Assessment Programs at the American Board of Medical Specialties. "Our flexible longitudinal assessment platform will allow CDR to deliver specialty-specific content that can evolve alongside the needs of their professionals."

The new Recert-LA program will feature quarterly assessments including questions focused on essential knowledge and competencies and article-based questions that encourage engagement with current, peer-reviewed literature. The longitudinal assessment platform also incorporates spaced repetition, allowing key concepts to be revisited over time to reinforce understanding and support sustained competence.

"ABMS AssessLink's extensive expertise in longitudinal assessment design and implementation was a key factor in our partnership decision," said Sharon McCauley, MS, MBA, RD, LDN, FADA, FAND, Executive Director of CDR. "Their longitudinal assessment platform will help us create a flexible, engaging alternative to CDR's traditional high-stakes test that supports continuous learning and is relevant to the evolving landscape of nutrition and dietetics."

The first two specialist pilot programs are slated to launch in early 2026, with plans for additional specialist certifications to follow.

About AssessLink

AssessLink is a comprehensive assessment partner supporting all aspects of assessment design and delivery for credentialing organizations. With decades of experience helping medical boards create valid, defensible programs, AssessLink collaborates with credentialing organizations across a wide range of professions. For more information, visit abmsassesslink.com.

About the Commission on Dietetic Registration

The Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR) is the credentialing agency for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. CDR oversees the certification and recertification for dietetics professionals, ensuring they maintain the competencies required to deliver safe, effective and evidence-based nutrition care. CDR's mission centers on protecting the public and advancing the profession through rigorous standards and innovative practices. For more information on CDR, please visit cdrnet.org.

