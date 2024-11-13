ABMS Portfolio Program Featured in The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety

Through the Program, 31,000+ Physicians Have Earned More than 65,000 Continuing Certification Credits

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety recently published a paper on the development, evolution, and impact of the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Portfolio Program. The paper, Engaging Physicians in Improvement Priorities Through the American Board of Medical Specialties Portfolio Program, was authored by professionals on the front line of health care quality and safety improvement (QIPS) efforts, including staff from the Mayo Clinic, American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), and ABMS.

"Physician involvement in quality improvement and patient safety work is critical," said Greg Ogrinc, MD, MS, ABMS Senior Vice President. "In this published paper, we are pleased to share how the Portfolio Program has worked with organizations to use this flexible and convenient pathway to help their physicians earn continuing certification credit."

The paper's authors are:

Teena Nelson , MHA, Manager, ABMS Portfolio Program

, MHA, Manager, ABMS Portfolio Program Spencer Walter , Program Manager, ABMS Portfolio Program

, Program Manager, ABMS Portfolio Program Ann Williamson, RN , CCRC, Performance Improvement Program Manager, ABFM

, CCRC, Performance Improvement Program Manager, ABFM Kevin Graves , MBA, Strategic Project Manager, ABFM

, MBA, Strategic Project Manager, ABFM Peggy Paulson, MA, Operations Manager–Education, Mayo Clinic

Greg Ogrinc , MD, MS, Senior Vice President, American Board of Medical Specialties, and Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago

The ABMS Portfolio Program helps organizations establish a framework around QIPS work, enabling physicians to receive continuing certification credit for their engagement. It started as a pilot program in 2010 between the Mayo Clinic and the American Boards of Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Pediatrics.

The ABMS Portfolio Program works with a wide variety of health care organizations to recognize the work physicians are already doing to improve their practices and the care of their patients. Sponsors are able to support and encourage physician involvement in local improvement initiatives by being able to offer credit for continuing certification from a participating ABMS Member Board.

ABMS Portfolio Program Sponsors include the American Medical Association, Baylor College of Medicine, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Cleveland Clinic, Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic School of Continuous Professional Development, Medical Society of Virginia Foundation, Minnesota Hospital Association, Seattle Children's Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, UMass Memorial Health, University of Michigan, University of Utah Health System, and the Urgent Care Association, and College of Urgent Care Medicine.

To date, the ABMS Portfolio Program's record number of 105 Sponsors has granted more than 65,000 continuing certification credits for 5,000-plus activities to more than 31,000 physicians nationwide. Examples of successful ABMS Portfolio Sponsor improvement projects run the health continuum. They have addressed physician well-being, virtual bedside manners, central line infection, patient waiting room flow, post-operative pain management, health screening rates, vaccination rates, and pediatric mental health access.

About The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety

Published by The Joint Commission, The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety is a peer-reviewed publication dedicated to providing health professionals with the information they need to promote the quality and safety of health care. The mission of The Joint Commission is to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 997,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 38 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

