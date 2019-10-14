ABMS Selects Four Visiting Scholars for 2019-2020 Class

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) has selected four outstanding individuals to participate in its 2019-2020 Visiting Scholars Program. This year, each Scholar will receive a $12,500 financial award to support the direct costs of research and travel expenses associated with program participation.

Launched in 2014, the one-year, part-time Visiting Scholars Program supports early career physicians and researchers in scholarship and leadership development in the fields of physician education, training, and assessment, continuing professional development, quality improvement, and federal health policy. To date, 29 Visiting Scholars have participated in the program.

"If we are to improve patient care, physician assessment, and professional development, it is critical to actively engage physician leaders and researchers in the ABMS community," stated Richard E. Hawkins, MD, ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Visiting Scholars Program helps these individuals conduct cutting edge research while encouraging them to develop their leadership capabilities, expand their professional network, and further their career growth."

During the yearlong program, ABMS Visiting Scholars remain at their home institutions and participate in monthly interactive webinars with national leaders in medical education, practice regulation, and policy. They attend three in-person leadership meetings, ultimately presenting their research findings before a national audience at the annual ABMS Conference.

The 2019-2020 Visiting Scholars and their areas of interest are:

Rachel Frank , MD, Assistant Professor, University of Colorado (Denver , Colorado )— Is there a Ceiling Effect in Virtual Reality Orthopaedic Surgical Simulators? A Prospective Clinical Trial (co-sponsored by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery)

Assistant Professor, , )— Is there a Ceiling Effect in Virtual Reality Orthopaedic Surgical Simulators? A Prospective Clinical Trial (co-sponsored by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery) Maya Iyer , MD, MEd, Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Nationwide Children's Hospital ( Columbus, Ohio )—The Procedural Practice Perspective of General Pediatricians

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Nationwide Children's Hospital ( )—The Procedural Practice Perspective of General Pediatricians Laura Kim , MD, Health Professions Education Evaluation and Research Fellow, VHA National Simulation Center (SimLEARN) ( Orlando, Florida )—Exploration of How MOCA Simulations Can Impact Future VA Educational and Policy Efforts (co-sponsored by the Office of Academic Affiliations, Veterans Health Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)

Health Professions Education Evaluation and Research Fellow, VHA National Simulation Center (SimLEARN) ( )—Exploration of How MOCA Simulations Can Impact Future VA Educational and Policy Efforts (co-sponsored by the Office of Academic Affiliations, Veterans Health Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) Trisha Marshall , MD, Pediatric Hospital Medicine Fellow, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center ( Cincinnati, Ohio )—Developing Tools to Identify Diagnostic Uncertainty in the Electronic Health Record (co-sponsored by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation)

"We are very grateful to the forward-thinking organizations that recognize the value of this innovative research program and provide their support, including the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, the Veterans Health Administration, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation," said Hawkins. "Their investment in this research today will yield big benefits to society for years to come."

Applications for the 2020-2021 Visiting Scholars Program will be available January 2020 on the ABMS website at https://www.abms.org/initiatives/visiting-scholars-program/.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing physician certification in the United States. ABMS establishes the standards its 24 Member Boards use to develop and implement educational and professional evaluation, assessment, and certification of physician specialists, helping to improve the quality of care to the patients, families and communities we serve. More than 900,000 physicians are certified in one or more of the approved 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties

Related Links

http://www.abms.org

