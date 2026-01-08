ABnet Accelerates Global Digital Transformation as a Premier Cloud Services Aggregator and Winner of the 2025 Commvault Fearless Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABnet, a leading global aggregator of cloud services and advanced IT solutions, is proud to announce its continued expansion across Europe and the United States, providing organizations with the strategic architecture required to thrive in a digital-first economy. This announcement follows ABnet's prestigious recognition as a winner in the 2025 Commvault Fearless Awards, highlighting the company's excellence in data protection and resilience.

Shimon Amouyal, CEO of ABnet

As modern enterprises face escalating cyber threats and the pressure to modernize legacy systems, ABnet serves as a critical bridge to innovation. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio including Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), application modernization, cloud migration, virtualization, and hyper-scale services. By integrating specialized solutions such as VDI, storage, cybersecurity, backup, and disaster recovery, ABnet ensures that businesses are not only functional but optimized for peak performance.

To deliver these world-class results, ABnet has cultivated strategic partnerships with global technology titans, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Commvault, Broadcom-VMware, Hitachi Vantara, and more. These alliances allow ABnet to offer a "best-of-breed" approach, tailoring complex environments to the specific needs of each client.

"In today's volatile landscape, digital transformation is no longer a luxury; it is a prerequisite for survival," said Shimon Amoyal, CEO of ABnet. "Our mission is to remove the friction from technological adoption. By combining our top-tier professional services with the power of our global partners, we empower organizations in the U.S. and Europe to design, deploy, and optimize cloud environments that are secure, scalable, and future-proof. Winning the 2025 Commvault Fearless Award is a testament to our team's 'fearless' commitment to protecting our customers' most valuable asset—their data."

ABnet's solutions address today's most pressing challenges, from managing hybrid workforces via VDI to ensuring business continuity through sophisticated acceleration and optimization tools. By providing expert professional services, ABnet opens a clear path for rapid digital transformation, allowing leaders to focus on growth while ABnet manages the underlying technological complexity.

For more information on optimizing your cloud strategy, visit the ABnet Website www.abnet.co.il.

About ABnet:

ABnet is a premier aggregator and distributor of cloud services and IT solutions. With a presence in Israel, Europe, and the U.S., the company provides end-to-end professional services to help organizations modernize, secure, and scale their digital infrastructure.

Media Contact:

ABnet Communications Team

+972-3-7658665

[email protected]

Website: www.abnet.co.il

SOURCE ABnet