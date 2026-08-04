ABnet Launches Commercial Accelerator - GTM-as-a-Service - to Bridge Startups' "Valley of Death" Through Rapid Enterprise Deployment

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABnet, a leader in digital infrastructure solution orchestration, today officially announced the launch of its Commercial Accelerator (GTM-as-a-Service) for Startups. This high-velocity Go-To-Market (GTM) engine is specifically engineered to rescue early-stage B2B startups from the commercial "Valley of Death" by fast-tracking software implementations into major European and U.S. markets.

Shimon Amouyal, ABnet, CEO

Many tech founders stall because they focus heavily on perfecting their product and technology, missing their primary commercial goal: achieving the maximum possible implementations in enterprises. ABnet's new accelerator directly solves this problem. Instead of offering standard mentorship, the program acts as an aggressive commercial pipeline that shifts a startup's focus from isolated tech features to massive enterprise deployment.

"For early-stage B2B startups, the 'Valley of Death' isn't a product failure—it's a commercial execution failure," said Shimon Amouyal, CEO of ABnet. "Founders create incredible tech, but without widespread enterprise adoption, the innovation stagnates. Our accelerator injects immediate market velocity, securing the year-one revenue and real-world operational proof that startups need to survive and scale."

The ABnet Commercial Accelerator model is built around two critical first-year milestones:

Immediate Revenue: Startups bypass traditional procurement roadblocks to secure consistent income through direct entry into ABnet's verified network of thousands of global enterprise clients.

Startups bypass traditional procurement roadblocks to secure consistent income through direct entry into ABnet's verified network of thousands of global enterprise clients. Operational Proof: The program focuses heavily on achieving rapid, widespread implementations, proving the solution works seamlessly inside complex, real-world cloud environments.

Startups admitted into the ecosystem will operate under a Professional Umbrella that grants them institutional resources usually reserved for tech giants. This includes active market orchestration by ABnet's specialized sales forces, deployment infrastructure readiness, and the financial backing needed to successfully bid on major enterprise contracts.

Applications for the upcoming cohort are now open to early-stage B2B startups ready to scale their market footprint.

About ABnet Communication Ltd.

ABnet is a leading global aggregator and "Platform Orchestrator" for cloud services. With a robust presence in Israel and international markets, ABnet provides the strategic architecture, professional services, and financial frameworks required to modernize, secure, and scale digital infrastructure for the modern enterprise.

Media Contact:

ABnet Communications

Phone: +97237658686

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.abnet.co.il

SOURCE ABnet