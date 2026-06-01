ABnet Launches Enterprise Architecture Services to Power Next-Generation AI Workloads

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABnet Communication Ltd., a leading global Platform Orchestrator for cloud services, today announced the launch of a new suite of infrastructure and orchestration services specifically engineered for enterprises deploying full-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads. The new offering provides the specialized architecture, sourcing optimization, and financial governance required to transition heavy-duty AI models from proof-of-concept to global production.

Shimon Amouyal, ABnet, CEO

As global spending on AI-centric systems accelerates toward $300 billion, enterprises face severe infrastructure bottlenecks. Traditional cloud setups are proving insufficient for the massive compute power, specialized GPU availability, and high-speed data pipelines required by Large Language Models (LLMs) and deep learning algorithms. ABnet's new services directly address these challenges by bridging the gap between top-tier cloud vendors and enterprise IT environments.

The new enterprise service suite includes four core capabilities:

Advanced AI Sourcing: Direct, resilient access to high-performance compute (HPC) instances and specialized AI chips across multiple cloud ecosystems.





Direct, resilient access to high-performance compute (HPC) instances and specialized AI chips across multiple cloud ecosystems. Technical Orchestration Layer: Automation tools to manage containerized workloads, optimize data pipelines, and seamlessly move processing tasks to available GPU clusters.





Automation tools to manage containerized workloads, optimize data pipelines, and seamlessly move processing tasks to available GPU clusters. Financial Governance & Analytics: Proprietary tools to track, predict, and optimize "Cloud-to-AI" spend, preventing runaway operational costs.





Proprietary tools to track, predict, and optimize "Cloud-to-AI" spend, preventing runaway operational costs. Unified Management Dashboard: Integration via the Velaris marketplace, allowing IT leaders to monitor complex hybrid-cloud architectures through a single pane of glass.

"The sheer scale of AI workloads has fundamentally changed the cloud landscape," said Shimon Amouyal, CEO of ABnet. "It is no longer just about storage; it is about high-performance compute, specialized GPU availability, and massive data pipelines. At ABnet, we are expanding our orchestration layer to ensure our partners can source, deploy, and optimize these heavy-duty workloads at the speed the market demands."

The launch underscores ABnet's evolving role as a strategic partner capable of providing the operational frameworks and technical visibility necessary for sustainable, long-term AI ROI. The services are available immediately for enterprises across Israel, Europe, and the US.

About ABnet Communication Ltd.

ABnet is a leading global aggregator and "Platform Orchestrator" for cloud services. With a robust presence in Israel and international markets, ABnet provides the strategic architecture, professional services, and financial frameworks required to modernize, secure, and scale digital infrastructure for the modern enterprise.

Media Contact:

ABnet Communications

Email: [email protected]

+97237658686

Website: www.abnet.co.il

SOURCE ABnet