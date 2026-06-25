ABnet Launches Tailored Financing and Orchestration Solutions to Help MSPs Win High-Cost Infrastructure Projects

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABnet Communication Ltd., the leading global Platform Orchestrator for cloud services and IT solutions, today announced a new financial assistance and platform orchestration initiative specifically designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The program provides flexible financial options and unified management tools to help MSPs secure high-value enterprise tenders and scale their businesses without crushing capital constraints.

Shimon Amouyal, ABnet, CEO

Deploying next-generation enterprise infrastructure has become increasingly cost-prohibitive for many service providers. This dramatic rise in project expenses is driven by three main factors:

The Premium on Enterprise Storage: Modern data demands require tier-one storage and backup architectures—such as Hitachi Vantara and Commvault solutions—which carry significant upfront capital expenditure (CapEx).





Modern data demands require tier-one storage and backup architectures—such as Hitachi Vantara and Commvault solutions—which carry significant upfront capital expenditure (CapEx). AI and High-Performance Compute: Powering modern workloads demands specialized high-performance hardware, advanced GPU configurations, and robust data pipelines that escalate sourcing costs.





Powering modern workloads demands specialized high-performance hardware, advanced GPU configurations, and robust data pipelines that escalate sourcing costs. Complex Multi-Vendor Integration: Merging disparate private, public, and legacy architectures requires intensive engineering, licensing, and deployment hours.

Removing the Financial Barrier: Flexible Funding

To alleviate these pressures, ABnet is introducing customizable financial frameworks modeled after advanced consumption programs. Rather than forcing MSPs to absorb massive upfront equipment and deployment bills, ABnet offers tailored, flexible financial terms. This shifts heavy infrastructure costs from rigid CapEx to dynamic Operating Expenditure (OpEx), allowing MSPs to aggressively bid on large-scale enterprise tenders and scale costs directly with their incoming customer revenue.

Eliminating Management Silos via Velaris Orchestration

Through its proprietary Velaris marketplace, ABnet delivers a Unified Orchestration platform that enables partners to manage complex hybrid-cloud architectures, massive storage pools, and heavy AI workloads through a single pane of glass, dramatically streamlining system provisioning, cost governance, and real-time performance monitoring.

"MSPs are often caught between massive market demand for advanced infrastructure and the steep financial realities of deploying it," said Shimon Amouyal, CEO of ABnet. "By blending financial flexibility with our Velaris orchestration platform, we are leveling the playing field. We give our partners the financial runway and the technical visibility they need to win enterprise tenders and scale confidently."

About ABnet Communication Ltd.

ABnet is a leading global aggregator and "Platform Orchestrator" for cloud services. With a robust presence in Israel and international markets, ABnet provides the strategic architecture, professional services, and financial frameworks required to modernize, secure, and scale digital infrastructure for the modern enterprise.

Media Contact:

ABnet Communications

+97237658686

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.abnet.co.il

SOURCE ABnet