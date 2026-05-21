Aboard Completes Pre-Series A Funding Bringing Total Raise to $13 Million for Next-Gen Travel Trailer

"Aboard was founded to bring automotive-grade design and engineering to the travel trailer category, so people can travel with the reliability, comfort, and confidence they expect from a modern vehicle without being limited by hookups or complicated RV systems," said Jiangtao Lyu, Founder of Aboard. "With our first travel trailer now in advanced prototype and validation, we're investing in production readiness and bringing Aboard into the outdoor communities where our customers already live, travel and gather."

Aboard's first product is an EREV travel trailer built like a vehicle. Engineered as one integrated system, it combines energy, mobility, and living into a single platform, delivering a quiet electric experience with built-in energy independence, vehicle-level towing and control, automated comfort systems, and automotive-grade manufacturing, like high-precision stamped body and door systems. Aboard's holistic approach creates a travel trailer designed for ease of use, upgrading the experience in a modern, yet familiar package.

Aboard will mark its formal public launch on May 29 at Outside Days in Denver, CO, a two-day outdoor industry conference and three-day festival, where the company will showcase its travel trailer and discuss product configurations, which start at $80,000. Attendees will be able to tour the travel trailer, meet the Aboard team, and learn more about the company's vision for modern mobile living.

About Aboard

Aboard is a Southern California-based company building products for modern mobile living. Built by a team with deep roots in automotive engineering, Aboard brings the precision, integration, and rigor of vehicle design into a new form of living. Starting with a fully integrated travel trailer, Aboard is rethinking how people move, live, and connect—designing systems that make life on the road feel as seamless and considered as life at home. aboardrv.com

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SOURCE Aboard