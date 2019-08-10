Aboard the Sake Train: a Locomotive Treat Awaits Rugby Visitors to Saitama

From September 1 through October 14, the retro train will be decked out in rugby paraphernalia and feature a bar offering a selection of locally brewed rice wine. Passengers can try different types of sake while enjoying the scenery of the Arakawa gorge and the Chichibu mountains.

Fans in town for the Rugby World Cup are invited to explore the areas surrounding Kumagaya before and after the three matches taking place at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium: Russia vs. Samoa on September 24, Georgia vs. Uruguay on September 29, and Argentina vs. USA on October 9.

Just one hour by train from central Tokyo, Kumagaya is the gateway to some of the best outdoor adventures in Japan. Whitewater rafting, canyoning, a canyon swing, bungee jumping, hiking, and camping are all popular activities in the area.

Locals are keen to welcome visitors from overseas and join in on the rugby celebrations. Nearby Gyoda City is showing its support for the Japanese national rugby team with its impressive rugby-themed rice paddy art.

Recently, Saitama Prefecture has been making waves in the sake industry in Japan as young brewers adopt the generations-old technique of rice wine-making for bolder varieties. This is a great chance for those new to sake to discover some up-and-coming craft brews.

Rugby and Sake SL Paleo Express Special Media Preview

Press members are invited to a special media preview to experience the Rugby and Sake SL Paleo Express for free.

Date: September 1

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Place: Kumagaya Station

Schedule: After a short presentation and opening ceremony (Japanese and English) with a sake toast, press members will board the rugby and sake steam train to Chichibu.

Price: Free

How to sign up: Email a3950-10@pref.saitama.lg.jp to secure your spot at the media preview. Please include your name, nationality, the name of the media you represent and your primary email address.

Deadline to register: August 28, 2019

Rugby and Sake SL Paleo Express (General)

Date: The train will operate every Saturday, Sunday, public holiday and on the days of matches at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium between September 1 and October 14.

Time: The SL Paleo Express makes one return journey in a day, departing from Kumagaya Station at 10:10 a.m.

Price: Tickets for a seat on the SL Paleo Express cost JPY720 (for a reserved seat) and JPY510 (regular seat), plus the regular train fare between your chosen stops. Sake on the train will be priced at JPY500 per glass. The ticket price will increase from October. Book online (Japanese) or on the day at Kumagaya Station.

SOURCE Saitama Prefecture