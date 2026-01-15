ABOC AWARDED FIVE-STAR RATING AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST REGIONAL BANKS IN NEWSWEEK'S 2026 RATINGS

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABOC (also known as Amalgamated Bank of Chicago) has been recognized as one of the best regional banks in the country, earning a five-star rating on Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026 list.

The America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions list was developed by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group to highlight financial institutions making a meaningful impact in the regions they serve. The evaluation incorporated a broad range of factors, including financial health indicators, operational performance, media coverage and extensive customer feedback collected through surveys and digital reviews, resulting in the selection of leading regional banks nationwide.

"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in ABOC and the dedication of our team to responsible, relationship-driven banking," said Nick Weaver, CEO & President of ABOC. "We're proud to serve working people, unions and businesses with a long-term approach that prioritizes stability, service and community impact."

Regional banks play a critical role in supporting local economies by financing businesses, backing community development initiatives and providing reliable, relationship-based banking services. ABOC's inclusion in Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026 rankings reflects strong customer feedback and performance across key evaluation criteria, including financial health, operational strength and overall customer experience, based on responses from more than 140,000 U.S. banking customers.

ABOC was recognized following a highly competitive review of more than 8,800 banks and credit unions nationwide. After an initial screening based on key financial performance indicators, a select group of institutions advanced to a comprehensive review incorporating independent analysis and direct feedback from U.S. banking customers. This multi-stage process narrowed the field to the strongest-performing regional banks in the country.

The bank's five-star recognition builds on its 2025 inclusion in Newsweek's rankings and underscores the bank's continued progress and stability. The annual list is intended to serve as a resource for consumers and businesses seeking reliable financial institutions as they plan for growth, investment and long-term financial security.

For more information about ABOC and its full range of banking services, visit www.aboc.com .

About ABOC

ABOC (also known as Amalgamated Bank of Chicago), member FDIC, is a full-service bank with a long and rich history of providing trusted expertise and a wide variety of financial products and services, including commercial banking, union banking, trust services and personal banking. ABOC was founded in 1922 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union (now known as Workers United) to serve the financial needs of local businesses and working people. Headquartered in Chicago, ABOC has expanded its commercial and consumer focus over the past 100 years. The bank's relationships with customers are based on profound trust, in-depth financial and banking expertise, and highly personalized and responsive service. For more information, visit https://www.aboc.com/ .

