Abode Announces Google Nest Integration

Next-gen integration gives Abode customers the ability to control and automate Google Nest products natively inside the Abode app

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abode Systems , the leading provider of DIY smart home security solutions is excited to announce the native integration of Google Nest thermostats, doorbells and cameras to the Abode platform. Abode is now the first no-contract, DIY home security brand to successfully implement an integration with Google Nest products.

Prior to the "Works with Nest" program sunset in 2019, the Abode smart home security platform had a deep integration with Nest products, allowing Abode home security users to control and automate Nest devices directly within Abode's app. Today, Google has developed a new API called the Google Nest Device Access program which allows Abode to integrate both access and climate control Google Nest products into the Abode platform and exchange information between the two ecosystems.

"This is an exciting milestone for Abode and Google Nest communities and we're grateful to the team at Google for their commitment to creating accessible and compatible smart home security systems," said Christopher Carney, CEO and founder of Abode Systems, "This reintegration will provide customers with a seamless and convenient way to manage their home security, climate control, and video surveillance not to mention routines and automations, all in one place."

The value of the Abode / Google Nest collaboration is most evident in the powerful CUE automation engine which extends the usefulness and customizable features of the Abode system. For example, Abode users can leverage the connection with their Nest thermostat by switching to "Away" mode on Nest when the Abode system is set to "arm."

The Google Nest devices that will now work natively inside the Abode app are as follows:

Google Nest Cameras

Legacy Nest Cam



Google Nest Hub Max (has camera)



Legacy Nest Doorbell



Google Nest Cam - indoor/wired



Google Nest Cam - indoor/outdoor wireless (battery)



Google Nest Cam - with floodlights



Google Nest Doorbell, wired



Google Nest Doorbell, wireless (battery)

Google Nest Thermostats

Nest Learning Thermostat



Nest Thermostat

This integration provides a rich set of features and options to include Google Nest camera and doorbells to access each device's livestream and for some, record a video clip when an event is triggered. Customers will be able to set triggers or conditions within the Abode CUE automation engine and customize responses based on triggers such as temperature or humidity for the thermostat as well as person, motion, and sound detection from Google Nest cameras - both inside and outdoors.

Google has a wide range of smart home products including its voice assistant, smart hubs, cameras, and climate control. Abode already works with Google Assistant for hands-free voice control of devices and automations set up. With the release today, Google Nest customers and Abode customers will enjoy a robust integration with Google Nest thermostats, security cameras and video doorbells.

For more information on the Google Nest + Abode integration, visit http://goabode.com/google-nest .

About Abode Systems

Founded in 2014 by former ADT executive Christopher Carney and part of the Nice group since 2018, abode was designed to be the most flexible and comprehensive all-in-one DIY smart security solution. With a vision of providing ease, simplicity and choice, abode combines a no-contract home security platform with comprehensive smart home functionality. Customers can choose on-demand short-term monitoring with no contract or commitment and abode offers out-of-the-box support for virtually any smart home device on the market including HomeKit, Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, ZigBee and Z-Wave. This powerful platform is delivered in a simple user interface, giving customers an intuitive and easily customizable experience from setup to everyday use. Your home, your abode.

