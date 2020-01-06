abode Announces New Smart Video Camera Solutions at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDS BOOTH #40724 – abode systems, a leader in DIY smart home security, today announces the abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera, a versatile video camera developed in direct response to demand for robust indoor/outdoor and front door video protection. Modular by design, the new abode camera can be used indoors and outdoors and can be deployed using a number of included mounts to optimize installation flexibility and provide intelligent video coverage wherever customers need it most.

A first for abode, the Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera can be used as a reliable standalone video camera solution or seamlessly integrated with all existing abode security systems. In either case, the camera provides valuable insight into what is happening inside and/or outside the home and has been designed to help deter crime including porch piracy, effectively communicate with couriers and other visitors, and provide a medium for visual verification when allowing or denying access to a home or residence.

With advanced computer vision capabilities built-in, abode customers can opt-in to have their Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera understand when an authorized user is approaching or inside the residence vs. an unauthorized user, stranger, or intruder. This functionality is at the sole discretion of the user and can be toggled on or off at any time to manage a personalized database of known and unknown users. When integrated with an abode system, users can leverage CUE, abode's advanced automation engine, to define and trigger smart home and security scenes using information provided by the abode Smart Outdoor/Indoor Camera including the advanced computer vision capabilities.

Engineered into a compact package roughly half the size of a deck of playing cards, the new video camera features a PIR motion sensor to identify when someone is approaching, an IR LED for low-light vision, a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication, a light sensor, and a wide-angle lens capable of providing 1920 x 1080p video across a 152° field of view. To withstand the elements, the abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera features an IP65 weather-resistance rating and can withstand a wide variation of outdoor temperatures.

abode's newest video solution can be installed in a variety of ways, giving consumers the freedom and flexibility to ensure they have robust video coverage of their home wherever they desire. The included doorbell mount allows the camera to be powered by existing doorbell leads and installed flush against the door or, a corded attachment can be used to mount the camera outdoors and be powered by a standard outlet. The abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera can be installed in either fashion and, abode will be releasing an additional form factor with a doorbell button built-in to provide users the option of a traditional doorbell solution.

"Doorbell and external video cameras have become quintessential to surveilling and protecting the exterior of your home but they should not require a security expert to setup," said Chris Carney, CEO and founder of abode. "Our new indoor/outdoor camera is the final piece of the abode puzzle and fills the gap within our portfolio of robust smart home security offerings. We've always strived to put the power back into the hands of the user when it comes to monitoring and managing their home security needs and with these new solutions, which can be used on their own or integrated into our existing security systems for enhanced functionality, users have even more choice when it comes to creating a secure home on their terms."

To provide users with increased functionality, the abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera has been submitted for Apple HomeKit Certification and will also feature Alexa Video support to view a live video stream from an Echo Show device and Google Video support. The abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera will be available starting in Q1 2020 with an expected MSRP of $199. abode video plans including event look back and additional video services will be available at launch.

Shown for the first time at CES 2020, abode will demo capabilities of the new camera at Pepcom Digital Experience on January 6, 2020 and showcase the Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera in booth #40724 during CES 2020 in the Sands.

For more information on the abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera, visit www.goabode.com/security-devices/security-cameras/outdoor-indoor-smart-camera

For more information about abode, visit www.goabode.com or follow us on Twitter or Facebook.

About abode systems

Founded in 2014 by former ADT executive Christopher Carney, abode was designed to be the most flexible and comprehensive all-in-one DIY smart security solution. With a vision of providing ease, simplicity and choice, abode combines a no-contract home security platform with comprehensive smart home functionality. Customers can choose on-demand short-term monitoring with no contract or commitment and abode offers out-of-the-box support for virtually any smart home device on the market including HomeKit, Nest, Amazon Echo, the Google Assistant, ZigBee and Z-Wave. This powerful platform is delivered in a simple user interface, giving customers an intuitive and easily customizable experience from setup to everyday use. Your home, your abode.

