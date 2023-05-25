Abode Launches New Accessible, Affordable & Expandable Home Security Kit

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abode Systems , a leading DIY home security provider today announces a new affordable but feature-packed solution designed to make home security accessible to all: Meet the new Abode Security Kit. Starting at just $159.99 MSRP, the newest addition to the Abode ecosystem is built on the award-winning Abode home security platform and provides an entry-level solution for customers who want reliable home security. This new offering is a three-piece kit that includes the Abode Security Hub, one mini door/window sensor, and one key fob but can be expanded with additional devices to suit the needs of any customer.

Purposely designed to prioritize simplicity and easy set up with in-app onboarding, the Abode Security Hub features built-in Wi-Fi, and the accompanying app provides users with an intuitive means to set up and control the system. Via the Abode app, users can install each accessory device, get event notifications, arm, and disarm the system, set up device groups and customizable automations in the CUE automations engine.

The new Abode Security Kit is as flexible as it is affordable. Abode's commitment to feature-rich security solutions that also boast compatibility with the industry's leading smart home devices and integrations such as AI voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant also applies to this new offering. To expand the functionality of the system, users can also integrate Google Nest products like Nest Cams and Nest thermostats into the Abode app for native control and enjoy home entertainment features from other innovators such as Bose and Sonos.

The new kit takes the place of Abode's initial flagship home security kit — known as the Smart Security Kit — and enjoys many of the same features but without Z-Wave or Zigbee connectivity and HomeKit certification. Users have access to both self and professional monitoring options as well, giving them powerful tools like video recording and storage, detailed mobile event alerts, intelligent person, pet and package detection - starting at just $7/month.

"The new Abode Security Kit represents an evolution of our business and is a result of us listening to our potential and existing customers about what they want and need from a home security solution in an ever-evolving market," said Christopher Carney, Abode Founder & CEO. "Since our inception, we've understood that home security is a paramount concern for all users, yet a steep upfront cost often presents a significant hurdle. This is magnified when more affordable hardware is offset by inflated monthly fees and contractual obligations. At Abode's core, we stand for choice, flexibility, and value for our customers which is why we're committed to delivering solutions that help ensure customers can secure their homes effectively and economically."

Additional Abode Security Kit features include:

Cellular backup for lost connectivity during an outage**

Battery backup to keep system online in power outage

Built-in 93db siren

Detailed event notifications and timeline provided within the Abode app*

Smart person, package, and pet detection*

With this announcement, Abode is actively expanding its range of offerings to cater to a diverse base of customer needs and preferences. Alongside the introduction of the new, affordable security kit, Abode is not losing sight of its original offerings that have become staples within the realm of home security. The company will continue to sell the original four-piece security kit, known as the Smart Security Kit for $279.99 MSRP as well as IOTA, the all-in-one Abode offering that combines a hub, PIR motion sensor, and an HD camera into a compact device for $329.99 MSRP.

Both the Smart Security Kit and IOTA system feature HomeKit compatibility along with Z-Wave and Zigbee connectivity and will be sold as premium solutions that satisfy specific needs, budgets, and preferences while still delivering the exceptional quality, functionality, and reliability Abode is known for.

For a limited time, Abode is offering special introductory pricing for the Abode Security Kit, starting at $139.99 and including free shipping.

For more information on the new Abode Security Kit, visit: https://goabode.com/home-security-systems/security-kit

About Abode Systems

Founded in 2014 by former ADT executive Christopher Carney and part of the Nice group since 2018, abode was designed to be the most flexible and comprehensive all-in-one DIY smart security solution. With a vision of providing ease, simplicity and choice, abode combines a no-contract home security platform with comprehensive smart home functionality. Customers can choose on-demand short-term monitoring with no contract or commitment and abode offers out-of-the-box support for virtually any smart home device on the market including HomeKit, Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, ZigBee and Z-Wave. This powerful platform is delivered in a simple user interface, giving customers an intuitive and easily customizable experience from setup to everyday use. Your home, your abode.

