ABOK Makes Global Debut at CES 2026: Redefining Energy Independence with Rugged Power Solutions and a Vision for the Smart Home

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABOK, an emerging innovator in the portable energy sector, is proud to announce its first-ever exhibition at CES 2026. While the brand is new to the consumer market, ABOK brings a decade of R&D heritage to Las Vegas, unveiling a comprehensive three-phase product roadmap and debuting the rugged, all-weather Ark7200 Plus.

ABOK makes its first appearance at CES 2026, debuting the Ark7200 Plus portable power station

As the global energy landscape shifts from simple battery adoption to complex, intelligent system integration, ABOK is positioned to lead the charge. "We are moving past the era of standalone batteries," said Kim Liang, Product Director at ABOK. "Our goal at CES is to demonstrate how ABOK is evolving from high-power portable units to a complete, one-stop home energy ecosystem."

From Market Insight to Energy Ecosystem

ABOK's debut is driven by a singular insight: the global energy storage market is maturing. Users today no longer look for isolated gadgets; they demand stable, long-term energy architectures that offer true independence.

The journey began by addressing the most demanding segment of the market first. While the industry largely focused on lower-capacity units (1000-2000 W), ABOK targeted the underserved "high-power" gap, developing stations exceeding 3000 W to support heavy-duty outdoor work and critical home backup. This commitment to professional-grade performance established the foundation of ABOK's flagship Ark Series. Building on this rugged heritage, the brand is now expanding its ecosystem to cover the full power spectrum: from 1 kWh to 10 kWh, ensuring that every user, from the casual camper to the industrial operator, has access to a tailored, "zero-anxiety" power solution.

Looking ahead, ABOK is vertically integrating its resources to focus on the ultimate destination: the smart home. ABOK is currently developing the "Brio" series, a balcony-style photovoltaic energy storage system. By combining high-safety storage with proprietary Smart Energy Management Systems (EMS), Brio will integrate seamlessly with home grids to optimize electricity costs and ensure autonomy during outages, effectively turning every home into its own energy sanctuary.

CES Premiere: The Ark7200 Plus

The centerpiece of ABOK's exhibition is the global launch of the Ark7200 Plus. Building on the massive 7,200 W output and split-phase capabilities of its predecessor, the "Plus" model introduces rugged durability and refined user experience features designed for the most demanding environments. ABOK will conduct live waterproof demonstrations at the booth, inviting attendees to witness the unit's all-weather performance firsthand.

Key Features of the Ark7200 Plus:

IP54 Weatherproof Protection: Addressing the reality of outdoor work and unpredictable weather, the Ark7200 Plus features fully upgraded waterproof ports and dust resistance. It is engineered to operate safely in humid and dusty terrain.

Massive Scalability: The unit starts with a standard 9,792 Wh capacity and can be expanded to a staggering 29.3 kWh , easily supporting prolonged home backup or extended outdoor expeditions.

Ultra-Fast UPS & EV-Grade Safety: Critical for medical devices and precision instruments, the unit offers a <10 ms UPS switchover time, ensuring minimal interruption. It also utilizes safe LiFePO ₄ chemistry rated for over 4,000 cycles.

Whisper-Quiet Operation: Despite its immense power, the Ark7200 Plus operates at <30 dB in silent mode — quieter than a library — making it perfect for bedroom use (CPAP machines) or silent camping.

Smart Hybrid Charging: The system prioritizes green energy, supporting a hybrid input of 2,500 W High-Voltage PV + 1,200 W Low-Voltage PV, automatically supplementing with AC or car charging when solar energy isn't enough.

"The Ark7200 Plus represents the culmination of our future goals," added Kim Liang. "It brings the high power capacity our users love, now with the resilience to go anywhere and the intelligence to manage power efficiently."

A Full Spectrum of Portable Power

Alongside the flagship Ark7200 Plus, ABOK is showcasing a versatile lineup designed to meet every power need, from lightweight travel to heavy-duty rescue operations.

Ark300: Designed for portability, this unit features a basket-style handle for easy one-handed carrying and one-hour fast charging, making it a great fit for camping and getaways.

Ark1800 and Ark2000: These mid-range powerhouses feature Smart APP Control and Quiet Charging Mode (<30 dB) for library-level silence. The Ark1800 offers flexible scalability (expandable up to 5120 Wh) , while The Ark2000 emphasizes expandable energy capacity, supporting up to two optional expansion batteries and allowing total capacity to scale up to 4608 Wh. Ark1800 and Ark2000: These mid-range powerhouses feature Smart APP Control and Quiet Charging Mode (<30 dB) for library-level silence. The Ark1800 offers flexible scalability (expandable up to 5120 Wh), while the Ark2000 emphasizes solar readiness with dual 600 W MPPT inputs and a robust fireproof design.

Ark2500: Built for high-demand scenarios, the Ark2500 supports massive capacity expansion up to 10,800 Wh. It features a unique 360° retractable LED light for surrounding illumination and a powerful DC output capable of vehicle battery rescue, ensuring emergency preparedness.

Welcome to Visit ABOK at CES 2026

To see the future of portable and home energy, please visit ABOK at Booth #32131 (LVCC South Hall 1), Las Vegas Convention Center.

About ABOK

ABOK is a global innovator in portable energy storage solutions. Guided by its vision of "Power Beyond Limits," ABOK focuses on creating power stations with ultra-high energy density, exceptional stability, and extreme output performance. Every product is engineered with precision and tested rigorously to ensure that users can stay powered anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE ABOK