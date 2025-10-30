AbolerIS Pharma Appoints Seasoned Life-Sciences Executive Philippe Alen as Chief Business Officer

GOSSELIES, Belgium and NANTES, France, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbolerIS Pharma ("AbolerIS"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Philippe Alen as Chief Business Officer (CBO). With over twenty-five years of business development, licensing, M&A and alliance management experience across biotech and big pharma, Philippe will drive Aboleris' strategic partnerships, financing activities and corporate growth initiatives.

In his new role, Philippe will lead Aboleris' business development and corporate strategy functions, working closely with the executive leadership team to translate the Company's deep immunology expertise into collaborations and value-creating transactions.

"Philippe's proven track record in deal-making and strategic business development is an excellent fit for Aboleris' ambition to become a key player in inflammatory, autoimmune and degenerative diseases," said Dr. Ann Meulemans, CEO of Aboleris Pharma. "His leadership will help accelerate our partnerships and financing efforts as we advance our pipeline through the clinic and toward patients in need."

Philippe holds a PharmD and PhD from the University of Leuven and an MBA from Drexel University, Philadelphia. His broad industry experiences span roles of increasing responsibility at major life-sciences companies including Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Bayer and Galapagos NV. He has also served on the Board of Directors of Fibrocor Therapeutics. His expertise covers search & evaluation, licensing, M&A, equity investment and alliance management, with experience in therapeutic areas such as infectious diseases, vaccines, cardio-metabolic, women's health, oncology and immunology.

"I'm thrilled to join Aboleris at this pivotal moment, with ABO21009 rapidly advancing through Phase 1 for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis," said Philippe Alen, CBO of Aboleris. "The Company's science, focused on restoring immune tolerance while preserving protective immunity, is uniquely differentiated. I look forward to collaborating with the accomplished team to build meaningful alliances and drive the business forward."

About AbolerIS Pharma

AbolerIS Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company is advancing potentially best-in-class and first-in-class immunomodulatory antibodies that target CD45RC, a key regulator of the immune system. AbolerIS' lead program, ABO21009, is designed to demonstrate broad efficacy in multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with large unmet medical needs including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and organ transplantation.

At AbolerIS, we envision a future where patients can enjoy long-term remission and improved quality of life through therapies that are effective and safe. The Company is based in Gosselies, Belgium and Nantes, France, and is backed by a syndicate of experienced investors, which includes Criteria Bio Ventures, Sound Bioventures, Newton Biocapital, WE, Sambrinvest, SFPIM and Sham Innovation Santé.

For more information, please visit www.aboleris-pharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more about our transformative approach to immunotherapies.

