AbolerIS Pharma Presents New Data Supporting CD45RC as a Novel Therapeutic Target and Potential Biomarker in Sjögren's Disease at EULAR 2026

- Findings demonstrate strong correlation between CD45RC expression and lymphocytic infiltration in salivary glands, supporting its potential as both an early biomarker and therapeutic target in Sjögren disease

GOSSELIES, Belgium and NANTES, France, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbolerIS Pharma ("AbolerIS"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the presentation of new data highlighting the role of CD45RC in Sjögren's disease (SjD) at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2026 Congress, taking place in London from 3-6 June 2026.

AbolerIS is currently advancing potentially first-in-class immunomodulatory antibodies targeting CD45RC, a key regulator of antigen receptor signaling in T and B cells. Data presented at EULAR 2026 show that CD45RC is highly expressed within lymphocytic infiltrates and selectively localizes to disease-affected regions of salivary glands from patients with SjD. CD45RC expression levels strongly correlate with the degree of lymphocytic infiltration. These findings support CD45RC as both a promising therapeutic target and a novel biomarker across the full spectrum of Sjögren's disease, including early-stage disease.

"We are pleased to present these data from our SjD study at EULAR, one of the premier global forums for rheumatology research," said Dr. Ronald Van Brempt, CMO of AbolerIS. "These results further support CD45RC as an important regulator of pathogenic immune responses in autoimmune disease. Importantly, the ability to detect CD45RC expression in early or 'pre-focus' lesions suggests a unique opportunity to intervene earlier in disease progression, where treatment options remain limited. We believe that these results further support the potential of our lead antibody, ABO21009, to treat patients with SjD." The anti-CD45RC mAb ABO21009 is currently being evaluated in a placebo- controlled, single-blind, Phase I study evaluating safety, tolerability and pharmacodynamic effects in healthy volunteers and patients with RA.

The SjD study aimed to evaluate the presence and expression of CD45RC in salivary gland tissue of patients diagnosed with SjD based on presence of anti-SSA antibodies and/or focus score (FS) (≥50 lymphocytes/4 mm2). Tissue sections from various patient and control groups were analyzed to assess SjD-associated lymphocytic infiltration and CD45RC co-expression within and adjacent to lymphocytic foci.

"What is particularly compelling is the clear relationship between CD45RC expression and the degree of lymphocytic infiltration observed in patient salivary gland biopsies," said Prof. Dirk Elewaut, M.D., Ph.D., Ghent University Hospital and VIB Center for Inflammation Research. "These findings not only improve our understanding of disease biology in Sjögren's disease but also highlight CD45RC as a potentially valuable biomarker for identifying and stratifying patients, including those at earlier stages of disease."

Key Highlights:

CD45RC expression directly correlates with focus score (FS), a key measure of lymphocytic infiltration in Sjögren's disease

CD45RC-positive cells are predominantly localized within inflamed salivary glands and absent in control samples

Expression spans early, preclinical ("pre-focus") to advanced disease states, enabling identification of early pathological changes

CD45RC expression observed regardless of anti-SSA status, broadening its applicability across patient populations

Findings support CD45RC as both a disease biomarker and a target for therapeutic intervention

Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract Number: 4133

Presentation Title: CD45RC Expression Correlates with Lymphocytic Infiltration in Salivary Glands: Proof-of-Concept of Therapeutic and Biomarker Potential in Sjögren's Disease

Session: Session VI

Date/Time: June 5, 2026, 13:30-14:30

Poster Number: F107

About AbolerIS Pharma

AbolerIS Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company is advancing potentially best-in-class and first-in-class immunomodulatory antibodies that target CD45RC, a key regulator of the immune system. AbolerIS' lead program, ABO21009, is being developed for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need.

At AbolerIS, we envision a future where patients can enjoy long-term remission and improved quality of life through therapies that are effective and safe. The Company is based in Gosselies, Belgium and Nantes, France, and is backed by a syndicate of experienced investors, which includes Newton Biocapital, Criteria Bio Ventures, Sound Bioventures, WE, Sambrinvest, Investsud Tech, SFPIM and Sham Innovation Santé.

For more information, please visit www.aboleris-pharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more about our transformative approach to immunotherapies.

Company Contact:

Dr. Ann Meulemans, CEO AbolerIS

+32479900357

[email protected]

Media & Investor Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

SOURCE AbolerIS Pharma