Abortion in America Names Lauren Peterson as Chief Executive Officer and Adds New Litigation Practice Led by Molly Duane and Sandy Keenan

With the stories of people affected by attacks on reproductive health care continuing to shape public opinion, Abortion in America is expanding its leadership to support storytellers and spotlight the harms caused by abortion bans.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abortion in America , a growing national effort co-founded in 2024 by the late Cecile Richards, Kaitlyn Joshua, and Lauren Peterson to bring greater attention to the personal stories of people impacted by abortion bans, today names its new Chief Executive Officer and announces the launch of its litigation arm, Amplify Legal. The move marks a new chapter for the organization as it enters its second year.

Lauren Peterson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Abortion in America. A New York Times bestselling author, longtime reproductive health advocate, and speechwriter who served on three presidential campaigns, she has been instrumental in shaping the organization's vision since its earliest days. Peterson worked closely with Richards to bring about the former Planned Parenthood president's vision for starting a national project documenting the personal toll of abortion bans, initially overseeing the organization's creative direction. Peterson takes on the role held by her longtime friend and mentor at a moment when Abortion in America is significantly expanding its content creation, state organizing efforts, and investment in storytellers as powerful messengers and leaders.

Amplify Legal, the organization's new litigation arm, will be led by seasoned reproductive rights leaders Molly Duane and Sandy Keenan. Duane and Keenan bring transformative legal and strategic expertise to the organization that will expand Abortion in America's ability to serve its community of storytellers. "Molly will advise storytellers and potential plaintiffs of their legal rights, file lawsuits and other formal legal complaints to seek justice and accountability, and use the law to bring greater public awareness to ways abortion bans have upended lives across our country," said Abortion in America Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lauren Peterson.

Molly Duane is a former senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights who Richards called "a tireless champion, a loyal friend, and a brilliant litigator who will not rest until justice is done." The day Roe was overturned, Duane helped a patient travel out of Texas for emergency abortion care, but that was only the beginning. While at the Center, Duane was lead counsel in Zurawski v. Texas, representing 22 Texans in what became the first lawsuit in over 50 years centering patient plaintiffs seriously harmed by abortion bans. Duane subsequently fought for Kate and Justin Cox in Cox v. Texas as Kate sought an exception to the state's abortion ban in the midst of an obstetrical emergency that threatened her fertility. Over the last decade, Duane has brought constitutional cases before federal and state courts around the country, including in Michigan, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Florida, and North Dakota, and she has been counsel in nine Texas lawsuits in as many years.

Sandy Keenan is a deeply respected communications strategist, journalist, coach, and advocate who has been a leader in plaintiff storytelling and thought leadership at the Center for Reproductive Rights since 2019. There, she worked closely with dozens of patients, doctors, and their families to publicly document their experiences in their own powerful words. She is also responsible for the organization's participation in the award-winning independent documentary Zurawski v Texas , which followed three of the case's patient plaintiffs and Duane as their lawyer, as they sued their own state for greater access to abortion.

"Cecile, Kaitlyn, and I started Abortion in America because we believed that the people coming forward to share their personal experiences with abortion bans are some of the most persuasive messengers, skilled organizers, and gifted leaders the movement for reproductive freedom has ever seen. We knew that if more people could hear directly from them, it could help shift public opinion and build support for abortion rights," said Peterson. "We've had the honor of working alongside Molly and Sandy at the Center for Reproductive Rights, where they were part of groundbreaking efforts to fight back against a tidal wave of state abortion bans and lift up the voices of people harmed by these laws. They embody Abortion in America's mission, values, and deep commitment to supporting storytellers. Their leadership affirms both the urgency and the promise of the work ahead."

In its first year, Abortion in America has built a network of over 300 storytellers, helping to sway public opinion and reach new audiences, including through testimonials from storytellers like Taylor Edwards , one of the storytellers Duane represented in Zurawski v. Texas, whose recent video featured on People.com drew millions of views.

"Over the past decade, I've had the privilege of working with some of the smartest lawyers and bravest clients imaginable. Their passion and strength have shaped me as a lawyer and as a person. In taking this next step with Abortion in America, I'm eager to keep seeking accountability for those harmed by anti-abortion extremism and to help ensure that their experiences are heard," said Molly Duane, Director of Litigation at Abortion in America.

"I'm deeply moved by every story shared and all the people I've been able to learn from along the way. I am joining Abortion in America with immense hope and energy—and gratitude—to be part of such a strong community built on compassion and conviction," Sandy Keenan, Senior Advisor at Abortion in America.

"This is a formidable joining of forces for the reproductive rights andjustice movement. Molly and Sandy have an inspiring track record of providing people harmed by abortion bans with a powerful platform and support of their agency through impact litigation. Coupled with Abortion in America's pioneering storytelling infrastructure, this is a powerful match for driving public awareness toward creating lasting change," added Lourdes Rivera, President of Pregnancy Justice.

To learn more about Abortion in America please visit www.abortioninamerica.org . Potential plaintiffs interested in Abortion in America's new litigation arm may email [email protected].

About Abortion in America

Abortion in America, a project of Hopewell Fund, is a growing national effort to bring greater public attention and urgency to the toll abortion bans are taking on people's health, lives, work, and families. We believe that personal experiences shared by those directly harmed by these bans – and by the people who love them – have the power to galvanize the public in support of reproductive freedom and ignite lasting change. To learn more about Abortion in America please visit abortioninamerica.org or follow us on TikTok and Instagram @AbortionInAmerica.

