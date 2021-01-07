ABOTA Condemns Capitol Riots and Supports Rule of Law Tweet this

Those who attacked our nation's Capitol violated the principle that "We the People" can peacefully govern ourselves. In the process, they defiled what so many have fought and died to uphold —the rule of law. Their violent interruption of Congress engaged in the exercise of its Constitutional duties as required by Article II and the 12th Amendment was anathema to the principles upon which our republic is founded.

ABOTA, committed to the rule of law and our Constitution, condemns the actions of the few who engaged in the violence on January 6. We take solace in the fact that "might does not make right" and the peace that comes from knowing that those who engaged in such deplorable conduct do not represent the will of our great country or the vast majority of its citizens who hold dear, and adhere to, the rule of law and our hallowed Constitutional principles.

Grace Weatherly

National President

American Board of Trial Advocates

