ABOTA Responds to Unfair Criticism of U.S. Supreme Court Justices

DALLAS, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Trial Advocates joins our colleagues in the legal profession in expressing deep concern over recent remarks by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries describing the six-Justice majority in Louisiana v. Callais as "illegitimate" or "corrupt." ABOTA has long defended the right of every citizen to disagree with the substance of a judicial decision. Vigorous debate over the reasoning and consequences of Supreme Court rulings is healthy and necessary in a constitutional democracy. But branding Justices as "corrupt" because one disagrees with the outcome they reached is something different in kind. It substitutes personal attack for principled critique, and it does real damage to public confidence in the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

This is not a partisan issue, and ABOTA does not approach it as one. Leaders and commentators from across the political spectrum have, at times, crossed this line when displeased with a ruling. Each time it happens, public acceptance of the supremacy of the rule of law is diminished. The American people should have confidence in their courts. Day in and day out, in courthouses across this country, judges of every background and judicial philosophy decide cases with care, integrity, and fidelity to the law. ABOTA members, who appear before these courts every day, see this firsthand.

ABOTA's mission includes the preservation of an independent judiciary and the promotion of civility and professionalism in the practice of law. Consistent with that mission, we urge public officials in both parties to model the conduct we expect of advocates in our courtrooms: criticize the opinion, not the character of the judge.

Sincerely,

William D. Shapiro

National President

American Board of Trial Advocates

American Board of Trial Advocates

ABOTA is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. ABOTA and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,000 lawyers and judges spread among 94 Chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia

CONTACT:

Brian Tyson

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214-287-8351

SOURCE American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA)