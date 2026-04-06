The super-app for global Indians now lets an AI agent handle remittances, bill payments, and everyday money tasks, automatically

MUMBAI, India and SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abound, the financial super-app for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) backed by The Times of India Group, today announced the launch of its AI Financial Autopilot. Built in partnership with NEAR AI, this new product uses an AI agent to handle cross-border money tasks on behalf of users, without them having to lift a finger. The launch marks a big shift: from apps that give advice, to systems that take action.

Abound Launches AI Financial Autopilot for NRIs in Partnership with NEAR AI

The AI Financial Autopilot runs on NEAR AI's agent technology and IronClaw, its secure execution system. It is designed for the 32 million Indians living abroad, who together send home more than $125 billion every year while also juggling bills, investments, and family responsibilities across two countries.

Managing money across borders is harder than it sounds. Sending money at the right exchange rate means watching the market at odd hours. Paying EMIs, school fees, or utility bills in India from abroad takes coordination and follow-up. Tracking savings accounts and investments in multiple countries is exhausting. Even basic banking is a problem — NRIs often have to stay up late at night just to speak with a bank relationship manager in India, given the time difference.

Abound's AI Financial Autopilot handles all of this in the background. Users set their preferences once, and the AI agent takes care of the rest

"We've spoken to countless NRIs who stay up until 3 AM watching exchange rates, or who miss an EMI because they were traveling. With the AI Financial Autopilot, that stress disappears. You set your preferences once, and the system handles the rest, quietly and reliably. Your financial life just runs in the background."— Nishkaam Mehta, CEO, Abound

KEY FEATURES

Send money at the right time: The system watches exchange rates and sends money automatically when they hit the level a user wants. No more waiting or guessing.

The system watches exchange rates and sends money automatically when they hit the level a user wants. No more waiting or guessing. Pay bills without reminders: EMIs, school fees, utilities, and other regular payments in India are handled automatically, on time, every time.

EMIs, school fees, utilities, and other regular payments in India are handled automatically, on time, every time. Make the most of savings: The agent monitors NRE and NRO bank accounts and moves money to better options when it finds them.

The agent monitors NRE and NRO bank accounts and moves money to better options when it finds them. Handle lifestyle needs: From sending gifts to managing personal obligations in India, the system takes care of the details.

From sending gifts to managing personal obligations in India, the system takes care of the details. See the full picture: A single dashboard shows a user's complete financial position across both countries, in real time.

"NRIs are among the most financially active people in the world — managing accounts, remittances, and investments across two countries, often alone and across time zones. We built this so they don't have to carry that weight anymore. Not just smarter alerts, but a system that genuinely acts on their behalf."— Sunit Agarwal, Product Lead, Abound

Security is at the core of the product. Through its partnership with NEAR AI, Abound uses IronClaw, a secure execution system that ensures every action the AI agent takes is verifiable, traceable, and protected. No action happens without clear rules, and all sensitive financial data is kept safe.

The partnership brings together Abound's understanding of how NRIs manage money with NEAR AI's experience building reliable AI systems. The goal is automation that users can actually trust.

Abound already serves more than 800,000 NRIs and has processed more than $500M million in remittances. With the AI Financial Autopilot, the company is moving beyond money transfers into a full financial platform covering remittances, cross-border investing, banking, savings, financial planning for Indians living abroad.

The AI Financial Autopilot will be available to all Abound users through a freemium model, meaning anyone can get started at no cost. The full rollout is planned for April 6, 2026.

Abound's bigger goal is to become the go-to financial app for Indians around the world a single platform where an AI agent manages everything, so users don't have to.

"Our goal is simple: to become the default financial platform for Indians globally. The future of cross-border finance is not just faster transactions. It is smarter systems that work for you, around the clock, without asking for anything in return."— Nishkaam Mehta, CEO, Abound

ABOUT ABOUND

Abound is a financial super-app for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), backed by The Times of India Group / Times Internet. With more than 800,000 users and over $300 million in remittance volume, Abound is building the financial operating system for global Indians — covering remittances, bill payments, banking, and AI-powered financial automation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950209/Abound_App.jpg

SOURCE Abound