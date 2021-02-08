about-face Launches Limited Edition Anti-Valentines Day Collection Paint-It Matte Lip Color And Matte Fix Lip Pencils To Fall In Love With

Anti-VDay was designed to celebrate the ideology of self-love and inspire unconditional self-acceptance. It encourages defining our own constructs for romance and self-expression in all its forms. "The Anti-VDay collection is a perfect representation of our brand identity for about-face," said Halsey, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of about-face. "It's the permission to ignore all the rules and do whatever you want without waiting for that 'special someone'. It's about taking the power back and doing things for yourself."

Anti-VDay includes 5 Paint-It Matte Lip Colors [retail $22.00]. The 4 coordinating Matte Fix Lip Pencils [retail $17.00], include Ashley's favorite, Little Little. Built for creativity and confidence, Anti-VDay encourages everyone to become whoever they want for Valentine's Day and everyday. The palette is a perfect mix of classic muted tones and rich evocative shades from a matte mauve and vivid pink fuschia to out-there signature statements like a bold black lip- each with a fresh peppermint scent. The Anti-VDay limited-release is available for sale exclusively on www.aboutface.com .

About about-face : Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad, and personal method to becoming their greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us - the ones we end up being, and all of the experimental versions along the way.

About Halsey: GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter Halsey burst onto the scene in 2015 with her first studio album, Badlands, which has been RIAA certified 2x platinum. Her second release, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart upon its debut. Since then, Halsey has continued her success with her 7x Platinum "Without Me," which made Halsey the first and only female artist to have at least three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 50 weeks each. Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. In 2019, she was awarded the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, to honor her songwriting. In 2020, Halsey released her latest album, Manic, to rave reviews. The album has already attained RIAA Platinum status as did the single "Graveyard" from the album. Most recently, it was announced that she will executive produce and star in "The Players Table" alongside Sydney Sweeney and in November of 2020, she debuted her first original poetry book, I Would Leave Me If I Could, which made her a NY Times bestselling author.

