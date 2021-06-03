about-face Summer Drop Launching June 8, 2021

Fundamental to the brand, radical artistry is always juxtaposed with high-performance products designed to deliver intense color pay-offs. New from the Shadowstick collection, the adult crayons for the eyes are three [3] bold, pigment rich colors, with a high matte finish for all-over shading and defining, graphic looks or creating a colored tightline or waterline. Luscious lip colors pop with the Light Lock extensions as three [3] super juicy smooth glosses are introduced with a glass-like finish. Warm, high-beam bronze tones give skin a golden glimmer and shine with Light Lock Stick and unique hybrid Powder formula.

Halsey created an emotional connection to the season through the simple lens of color. The about-face Summer range radiates hazy romanticism, tender innocence, creative cool, and dream-like imagery. "There is a unique intensity, neutrality and wistful affection for the colors in my summer collection," said Halsey, about-face Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "It's dramatic, but familiar and approachable even if you have never tried an orange shadow. But beyond the color pay-off is the dreaminess and creaminess of these formulas that draw you in."

Long-lasting citrusy matte orange, yellow and green neutrals, Shadowsticks retail for $21 each. The Light Lock Lip Gloss is infused with an intensely moisturizing coconut oil and blend of peppermint and lavender. Shades range from cotton candy pink and an iced mauve to crystal clear retailing at $20 each. Gilded bronze, multi-purpose Light Lock Stick retails for $25 and the talc-free, hybrid Light Lock Powder in holographic rose bronze retails for $30. Summer 2021 and all about-face collections are available exclusively at www.aboutface.com.



About about-face : Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all experimental versions along the way.

About Halsey: GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter Halsey burst onto the scene in 2015 with her first studio album, Badlands, RIAA certified 2x platinum. Her second release, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart upon its debut. Halsey has continued her success with her 7x Platinum "Without Me," making her the first and only female artist to have three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 50 weeks each. She continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. In 2019, Halsey was awarded the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, to honor her songwriting. In 2020, she released her latest album, Manic, to rave reviews. Both the album and the single "Graveyard" attained RIAA Platinum status. Halsey will executive produce and star in her first TV series, "The Players Table" alongside Sydney Sweeney for HBO MAX. In November of 2020, she debuted her first original poetry book, I Would Leave Me If I Could, which made her a NY Times bestselling author before launching her beauty brand about-face in January 2021 and announcing her impending motherhood.

