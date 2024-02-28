About Fresh Announces Spin-Off of its Fresh Truck Program as an Independent Non-Profit Organization

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, About Fresh , a company dedicated to advancing social innovation at the intersection of food and healthcare systems, announced the spin-off of its Fresh Truck program. Operating as an autonomous, independently managed non-profit, Fresh Truck will now enjoy greater management focus and strategic autonomy. Seana Weaver will assume the role of Executive Director.

Fresh Truck operates retrofitted school buses and trucks as mobile markets bringing fresh food to neighborhoods across Boston. The mobile markets resemble a traditional retail grocery store produce aisle where all inventory is sourced fresh daily, customers pick their own food and check out at the back of the bus using cash, credit, EBT, and/or Fresh Connect payment cards. This model allows Fresh Truck to offer a wide, consistent, and year-round variety of fresh, affordable food items for Boston households.

"Ten years ago, we set out on a simple mission to get healthy food into Boston communities by turning one school bus into a grocery store. Today, we celebrate as Fresh Truck has become a fixture in our communities and a meaningful resource to ensure people have consistent access to healthy food. As About Fresh continues to expand nationally, Fresh Truck re-assumes its identity as an independent organization, rededicating its commitment to Boston neighborhoods." said Josh Trautwein, Co-founder and CEO of Fresh Truck and About Fresh.

Trautwein continued by saying, "About Fresh has built an important national platform to advance our impact on a much larger scale. But Fresh Truck is at its best as a community-based organization. This move allows Fresh Truck to lean into that identity. This transformation is a milestone of progress and imperative for Fresh Truck and About Fresh's shared vision of food access equity. I'm indebted to our senior leadership team and our board for their wisdom, patience, and partnership as we enter into this next chapter."

"Fresh Truck is the direct response mobile market that our neighbors need now, with the innovation and flexibility to share resources and impact policy so that we can be a model to improve food access in Greater Boston," said Seana Weaver, Executive Director of Fresh Truck. "I'm inspired to lead Fresh Truck into its next decade by the incredibly strong and creative team, board and community stakeholders that make this work happen."

About "About Fresh"

About Fresh is dedicated to advancing social innovation at the intersection of food and healthcare systems. Their Fresh Connect platform is the newest About Fresh venture, consisting of a prepaid debit card platform that enables world-class healthcare organizations to cover the cost of food for the people they serve across a national network of 10,000 grocery retailers. In the latest measurement of Net Promoter Score (NPS), the Company achieved a rating over 80 from its Fresh Connect product users, achieving the "world class" classification. Please visit www.aboutfresh.org to learn more.

About Fresh Truck

Fresh Truck is a Boston-based food access program that operates three converted trucks as mobile markets and a grocery e-commerce site. Fresh Truck sells more than $2m of food annually and hosts more than one hundred events annually that organize communities around food justice and critical social justice issues. To learn more about Fresh Truck, please visit: freshtruck.org.

Media Contact:

Michele Fox, [email protected]

SOURCE About Fresh