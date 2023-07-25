ABOUT Partners with Panda Health for Digital Health Marketplace Expansion

New Care Transition Management category focused on accelerating patient throughput and driving operational efficiencies launched this quarter

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABOUT™ Healthcare, Inc. (ABOUT), a leading provider of solutions for orchestrating patient access across the care continuum, and Panda Health, an organization that transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies, announced today an exclusive partnership to elevate the role of care management and longitudinal care for health systems across the U.S. The agreement is highlighted by the creation of a new marketplace category – Care Transition Management (CTM) – which will feature solutions aimed at revolutionizing patient transitions from acute care to post-acute care settings, setting new standards for care quality, and improving patient outcomes.

"Our partnership with Panda Health and the creation of the Care Transition Management category reinforces our commitment to transforming patient care and fostering seamless transitions between acute and post-acute care settings," said Angie Franks, CEO of ABOUT. "By combining our cutting-edge solutions and expertise with Panda Health's industry knowledge and experience, we are confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled CTM solutions that will transform patient care, improve health system operations, and accelerate throughput."

With the U.S. post-acute care market poised for substantial growth during the next five years – driven by factors like an aging population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare costs – CTM continues to play a pivotal role in optimizing the transition of care for patients as they move from hospitals to post-acute care settings, such as home health or skilled nursing facilities. By ensuring seamless coordination and effective information sharing among a patient's care team as well as addressing challenges related to discharge planning and communication transparency, CTM solutions lead to enhanced care quality by empowering healthcare providers to reduce readmissions and streamline care transitions.

"When patients move through and out of the acute care setting, whether to post-acute care providers or to their home, there are many complex interactions where care transitions can breakdown," said Jordan Garrett, vice president at Panda Health. "As a pioneer in the Care Transition Management category, ABOUT optimizes transitions of care by improving care coordination among the patient's care team and post-acute providers to minimize risk and deliver the best outcomes. Through our partnership, we are committed to helping health systems effectively manage care transitions to reduce length of stay and readmission rates, resulting in a better patient experience and quality of care."

In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, where value-based care initiatives and shifting policies are paramount, CTM solutions have become increasingly essential for hospitals and health systems, enabling providers to achieve optimal patient outcomes by improving care coordination and health information sharing among the patient's care teams. Additionally, CTM tools like ABOUT's Post-Acute Cloud solution align with policies such as the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP), resulting in reduced healthcare costs and improved performance metrics.

About ABOUT Healthcare

ABOUT offers a flexible, purpose-built solution that empowers hospitals and health systems to operate as one connected network of care. ABOUT enables easy access for clinicians to move patients into and out of the acute care setting — getting them to the next, best care setting faster and easier. Complemented by clinical experts and best practices, ABOUT provides health systems with the necessary controls and insights to grow with resilience, drive clinician effectiveness, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.abouthealthcare.com.

About Panda Health

Panda Health transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies that improve the lives of patients and providers. Panda's deep market intelligence and personalized guidance de-risks the digital health procurement process. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, and ThedaCare, with the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health.

