About Time Tours Announces Full-Service Home Tour App for Real Estate Agents

BEND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- About Time Tours today announced its full-service mobile app for real estate agents in search of unprecedented levels of control and efficiency during the home tour process. Designed by real estate agents for real estate agents, the comprehensive solution is the only mobile app on the market that automates every step of the home tour process for both buyer's agents and listing agents. The About Time Tours mobile app simplifies, streamlines and organizes the real estate home tour process from start to finish, allowing agents to take control, save time and ultimately sell more homes. MLS integration and MLS enterprise options are now available.

"As a real estate agent, I found the process of scheduling home tours to be time-consuming and frustrating for all parties," said Matt McCoun, Co-Founder of About Time Tours. "I knew there had to be a better way. As it turns out, there wasn't, so I set about developing an innovative mobile app to help me and my team, as well as other agents facing the same challenges. The About Time Tours app gives real estate agents back time and control. By streamlining every step of the scheduling and home tour process, agents can focus on what they do best – interacting with clients and selling more homes!"

The About Time Tours mobile app simplifies home tours into five easy steps: schedule, navigate, show, notify and feedback. With monthly and annual payment options, both buyer's agents and listing agents will benefit from features including:

MLS integration provides full listing data to browse for homes to tour using addresses, MLS numbers or local maps

Online scheduling calendar for listing agents to set availability and instant tour requests and confirmations for buyer's agents

Customizable and optimized tour route and navigation mapping feature to save time and share with clients

Secure sharing allows buyers and agents to easily take pictures and record notes or questions

Automated notifications to inform sellers when their house is next on tour and when they can return home

Immediate feedback prompts for buyers to share with listing agents and sellers

Dave Feagans, Owner of Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate, says, "When my team discovered the About Time Tours app, we quickly realized that we had found an all-in-one platform that provides the ease and convenience our real estate agents need. Combined with the fact that the app is built by experienced agents, we were beyond thrilled to find such a robust and trustworthy solution. I'm currently offering About Time Tours to all the agents in our brokerage, and foresee integrating the mobile app into the future of our business."

About Time Tours is expanding its MLS partnerships to provide enterprise solutions in key markets across the country and expects to announce the first of many fully integrated MLS partners in March. To request About Time Tours MLS integration in your market, email [email protected] .

About Time Tours, based in Bend, Oregon, is a privately-held, independent, innovative software solutions company. Designed by real estate agents to make the home-touring and scheduling process easier, more convenient, less time-consuming and even more personable, the team developed the About Time Tours Mobile App. With multiple MLS integrations already in place, the next set of MLS offices will be integrated and running in March 2021.

