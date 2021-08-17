aboutGOLF Announces Official Partnership with Leading Golf Instructor and Media Personality Travis Fulton

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from aboutGOLF today announced an official multi-faceted partnership with leading golf instructor and media personality Travis Fulton that will highlight aboutGOLF simulators and their proprietary technology through Fulton's array of instructional content.

aG Curve is the perfect in-home or commercial golf simulator for players who want to be immersed in the game. Each installation is customized to your space without disrupting the integrity of your experience.Our curved simulator screens' infinite possibilities in width, arc length, curve depth, and peripheral view make it flexible enough to fit most spaces.

"aboutGOLF's premise is that Modern Golf should be played anytime, anywhere, and by anyone," Fulton said. "That mission aligns perfectly for my ideas on instruction and my connection to the game overall. In my teaching and reach through social and digital content, I want to find new and innovative ways to bring golf to more people. aboutGOLF is far and away the most accurate simulator system available and has layers of opportunities for the most avid golfer or those just looking for a fun and social way to enjoy the game."

As Fulton embarks on building a state-of-the-art media and instructional studio, which will feature a fully customized simulator, aboutGOLF will document the process from initial sketchings to final installation to show the detailed and customized way in which his studio and simulator system is brought to life. Fulton will utilize to studio to create social media and daily fantasy content as well as his producing his podcast portfolio, The Stripe Show.

"We're huge fans of Travis' instructional style here at aboutGOLF, and we couldn't be more excited to be welcoming him aboard as an aG brand ambassador. Travis is building a unique and forward-thinking footprint in the golf instruction space which lines up perfectly with our growing competition platform for the modern golfer," said Ken Reynolds, aboutGOLF VP of Sales and Marketing. "We can't wait to see how he will put the unbeatable accuracy that our machine vision ball tracking technology provides to use in his content."

After several successful years with Golf Channel where he was a key instructional host for programs such as "On The Range" and "Morning Drive," Fulton shifted his focus, starting in 2019, on developing his own media platform and content via his social media accounts, leading the way with his @travisfultongolf Instagram. He has also been regular contributor to Golf Digest and PGA TOUR Entertainment.

"I've seen some of the recent installations and projects that aboutGOLF has created for their clients and I could not be more excited to jump in and start the installation process with the team," Fulton said. "The most important thing about aboutGOLF's camera system is stereo vision. With two or more cameras with a very high rate of capture, we will accurately determine the 3D location of the ball in flight. Their system will allow us to measure the exact rotation of the ball surface, which gives us the spin rate. The spin rate has a huge influence on the shape of the shot and therefore the authentic nature of the golfing experience in the simulator."

In addition to the customized installation and the industry-leading camera technology. abouGolf brings its subscribers and users together to enjoy competing with, and against, each other through virtual golf competitions and challenges.

"While aboutGOLF is a fantastic tool for Travis to use through his teaching and instruction, he brings additional value to the community of aboutGOLF users who we bring together through our virtual play. Travis has a wide-ranging and active network of followers that match perfectly with our players," said Eric Sury, Growth Marketing Manager.

"Most importantly, we are going to make fun and engaging content for a variety of skill sets and golf fans," Fulton said. "aboutGOLF includes connections to an entire community of users and golfers out there and I'm excited to connect and enjoy this game we all love."

Media Contact: Chris Reimer

904-806-6614

[email protected]

SOURCE aboutGOLF